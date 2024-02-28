Schow says a focus of Alberta gov't's spring session will be standing up to federal government overreach

Alberta Government House Leader Joseph Schow said the spring legislative session will focus on taking targetted measures to grow the economy, protect people, improve healthcare and stop Canadian government overreach. “Alberta is the best province in Canada to live, to work, to raise a family,” said Schow at a Wednesday press conference. “And as a government, it is our duty to ensure our province stays this way and that we continue to have a prosperous society.” .For the spring session, Schow said the Alberta Legislature will begin debate on the Alberta Sovereignty Act motion about the Clean Electricity Regulations. On Thursday, he said Budget 2024 will be introduced and estimates will begin following the March constituency break. Ten to 12 bills will be tabled. One bill will be about cutting red tape for businesses and people while building upon consumer protections in a modern economy. Another bill will assist with implementing measures under Budget 2024 to strengthen the healthcare system to ensure all Albertans have high-quality services and to improve the accountability and outcomes under the recovery model. Proposed amendments will reinforce Alberta’s fight to protect communities and to respond to public safety needs. .Schow added the Alberta government is standing up to Canadian government overreach on a daily basis. “Whether it’s the Sovereignty Act or other measures, the premier, members of cabinet and our government in general will continue to defend Albertans’ best interests,” he said. “That’s our job.” .With Canadian government overreach, he said Albertans want it to stop. As they see more overreach, he said they will see more pushback from the Alberta government. Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said on Monday all Albertans want to build a better future for upcoming generations. READ MORE: WATCH: Horner says Budget 2024 about building brighter future for next generations“For our children and our grandchildren,” said Horner. “Our job today is to make life better for tomorrow.”