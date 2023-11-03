Schulz, Jean tout ‘common sense over ideology’ at UCP confab

It was a good, old fashioned tag team.Speaking on the site of the old Stampede Wrestling matches of yore, environment and energy ministers Rebecca Schulz and Brian Jean vowed to fight Ottawa “to the very end” on a host of energy, environmental and constitutional issues.Speaking to a decidedly partisan audience, the ministers nonetheless outlined a series of policies and political moves Alberta is prepared to take to counter the federal government’s ideologically driven climate agenda.“That's what this is about. It is about ideology. It is not about common sense,” Schulz said. “But you know what? We can't leave common sense behind… the federal government every time — every single time — they choose ideology.It comes the day after Schulz released the government’s ‘technical’ response to federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s proposed clean energy regulations. In it, Schulz reminded Guilbeault energy and resources are exclusively within Alberta’s jurisdiction and reminded him to be mindful of the feds’ defeat on Bill C-69, the ‘no more pipelines’ act..“We urge Ottawa to abandon these regulations and work with us on a realistic path that aligns with our own emissions-reduction goals.”Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.But she also reminded him of the strides Alberta has already made in areas such as methane and emissions abatement.“Alberta is rapidly reducing emissions and targeting a carbon-neutral grid by 2050. Electricity emissions have declined by 53% since 2005 and the province will have phased-out all coal generation by early 2024,” she wrote.“We cannot allow the reliability of our electricity to be compromised and risk public safety during the coldest months of the year, when people need the power most. We urge Ottawa to abandon these regulations and work with us on a realistic path that aligns with our own emissions-reduction goals.”.Back on the convention floor, Schulz vowed Premier Danielle Smith “will not flinch” when it comes to dealings with Ottawa.“You know what else has no emissions reductions? The carbon tax is absolutely not producing emissions reductions. And do you know who else knows that? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he gave Atlantic Canada a break on their consumer carbon tax.”And Schulz said the premier is more than willing to use the so-called sovereignty act to defend Albertans’ rights.“Enough is enough,” she said. “We need to really use every tool that we have and if that is sovereignty within the United Canada Act. And as Premier Smith said, ‘We don't want to use it, but we will if we have to’, because we are here to represent you and all Albertans right across our province. And that's essentially what got us here today.”“That is a non-negotiable for us.”Smith and Jean kicked off what’s sure to be a boisterous two days of policy and politicking in what is being billed as the biggest political convention in Alberta’s — and indeed, Canada’s — history.