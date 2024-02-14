Schulz pens Valentine’s ‘love letter’ to Guilbeault over methane regulations

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz has a new Valentine. And it happens to be none other than her federal counterpart Steven Guilbeault.In a strongly worded missive, Schulz tore down Ottawa for failing to recognize the strides that Alberta has made in reducing methane emissions emissions — some 45% from 2014 levels by 2025 — three years earlier than scheduled.Instead, Guilbeault responded by raising the bar even higher to 85% at the COP28 summit in Dubai. Wednesday was the closing period for comments on the proposed submissions..“For years, Alberta, not Ottawa, has done the hard work on reducing methane emissions,” she said. “Our cost-effective approach is considered an international best practice and has earned global recognition. We have focused on methane emission mitigation for decades, as responsible energy production is important to Alberta.”As with the proposed electricity regulations and the upcoming oil and gas emissions cap, Schulz complained the measures are unconstitutional and infringe on Alberta’s exclusive right to manage natural resource development.And she took a dig at the federal government’s efforts — or lack thereof — to reduce its own emissions while she was at it.“Unlike the federal government, we have reached our emissions targets and met them ahead of schedule,” she said..“When considered together, the proposed federal methane regulations, the proposed federal oil and gas emissions cap and other federal policies make it clear that Canada’s oil and gas industry is being targetted,”Government of Alberta technical briefing .“The bottom line is that Alberta's combination of regulation, market-based incentives and programs work to achieve timely, cost-effective and sustained reductions. Alberta has worked closely with industry to craft regulations that are cost-effective and internationally recognized.”She also insisted the current Alberta-led regulatory approach is also estimated to cost half that of the federal approach while still accelerating emissions reductions.“When considered together, the proposed federal methane regulations, the proposed federal oil and gas emissions cap and other federal policies make it clear that Canada’s oil and gas industry is being targetted,” the technical briefing states. “The methane reductions sought by the federal government from the oil and gas sector are significantly greater than the reductions they are seeking from other sources.”