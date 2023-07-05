Alberta's Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Rebecca Schulz, said the UCP government is opposed to the feds targeting plastic as a toxic substance.
"This sweeping ban will punish innovative solutions and hinder locally driven progress," Schulz said.
"Today, I sent a letter to @s_guilbeault objecting to the federal government’s designation of plastics as a toxic substance."
Today, I sent a letter to @s_guilbeault objecting to the federal government’s designation of plastics as a toxic substance. Rather than recognizing real low-emissions innovation, this sweeping ban will punish innovative solutions, and hinder locally driven progress. pic.twitter.com/zHsZZjB8Xt
In the letter, Schulz expressed her continued objection, on behalf of the UCP government, to the federal government's designation of plastics as a toxic substance rather than focusing on the real need to manage plastic waste appropriately.
"Alberta has previously communicated opposition to designating plastics as toxic and to the ban on single-use plastic items," Schulz said.
"The ramifications of this designation have a negative impact on Alberta's economy, which further inhibits our ability to invest in innovative solutions."
Schulz reminded the feds about Mayor of Calgary Jyoti Gondek writing in May supporting Leaf Environmental Products, a Calgary-based company producing compostable bags used in Canada and internationally.
The the City of Calgary has designated these bags as non-plastic and compostable.
"This company has been caught in the ban and will be barred from supplying low emissions alternatives to traditional plastic shopping bags for Calgarians," Schulz said.
"Alberta requests that the federal government immediately reevaluate the practical implications of the ban to enable us to continue realistic progress in Canada's and Alberta's journey to carbon neutral economy by 2050."
Schulz said the UCP government in Alberta remains committed to engaging with the federal government toward more sustainable management of plastic waste in Canada and globally.
"I look forward to working with you on areas of shared interest to support responsible plastics production and waste management," Schulz told the feds.
(1) comment
The Feds are the toxic substance, they are the stupids who agreed with China to trade for toxic plastics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.