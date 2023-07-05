Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta's Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Rebecca Schulz, said the UCP government is opposed to the feds targeting plastic as a toxic substance.

"This sweeping ban will punish innovative solutions and hinder locally driven progress," Schulz said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Raz
Raz

The Feds are the toxic substance, they are the stupids who agreed with China to trade for toxic plastics.

