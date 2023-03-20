Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP is issuing a new directive to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to require oil and gas companies to pay taxes owed to municipalities.

Oil pumpjacks

Calgary-based Baytex Energy is buying Houston’s Ranger Oil for $3.4 billion.

On Monday, Alberta Minister of Energy Pete Guthrie said he's issuing a ministerial order under the Responsible Energy Development Act requiring the AER to receive evidence municipal taxes have been paid when approving licence transfers or new licenses.

Alberta oil and gas

The Sturgeon Refinery near Redwater, AB, is now using bitumen as its feedstock.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

There should be a deadline date to have the taxes paid by.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.