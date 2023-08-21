Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz will travel to Germany to promote Alberta’s emissions reduction technologies and responsible energy sector.

The mission to Germany will take place from Aug. 22 to 27. As part of the mission, Schulz will join German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other officials to celebrate the inauguration of Germany’s first Eavor-Loop™ project, supported by made-in-Alberta geothermal technology.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

The schedule is appreciated. I like transparency from our elected officials... and WS for displaying the info.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Make our own trade deals, go for it Rebecca.

eldon628
eldon628

You go girl! Stand up for Alberta and our energy sector!

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

