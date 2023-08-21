Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz will travel to Germany to promote Alberta’s emissions reduction technologies and responsible energy sector.
The mission to Germany will take place from Aug. 22 to 27. As part of the mission, Schulz will join German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other officials to celebrate the inauguration of Germany’s first Eavor-Loop™ project, supported by made-in-Alberta geothermal technology.
Created by Calgary-based Eavor Technologies, the Eavor-Loop™ represents the world’s first viable form of scalable, emissions-free and baseload geothermal energy.
“Alberta has the innovation, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit needed to help power the world for decades to come," Schulz said.
"I look forward to strengthening relationships with key partners and celebrating a successful geothermal project in Germany made possible thanks to made-in-Alberta technology. The world needs more secure, reliable energy, and Alberta can help deliver it.”
Schulz will also attend meetings with government officials and industry representatives to discuss continued opportunities in Alberta’s geothermal sector and to promote the province’s Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan and responsible energy production.
Schulz said she will be joined by two government staff.
Mission expenses will be posted on the travel and expense disclosure page.
The UPC government said it is committed to working with its national and international partners to advance shared interests that can lead to new opportunities for people and businesses in Alberta and around the world.
(4) comments
The schedule is appreciated. I like transparency from our elected officials... and WS for displaying the info.
Make our own trade deals, go for it Rebecca.
You go girl! Stand up for Alberta and our energy sector!
[thumbup]
