The UCP government in Alberta says the province is still in a state of emergency and the Canadian military is being deployed soon to help fight the fires.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, there were currently 98 wildfires burning in Alberta and 27 of those are considered out of control.
'I'm deeply proud of the incredible dedication and resilience of our first responders, our communities, our First Nations and Metis settlement partners, and all Albertans there is no question that this is a challenging time," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
Over 29,000 people in Alberta have been evacuated from their homes as they raced from their smokey fiery towns.
"They're leaving behind everything wondering if they will lose everything that they've worked for," Smith said.
"And while many Albertans are being forced to evacuate, firefighters and first responders from across the province and in the country are doing their absolute best to control the destruction and protect Albertan's lives and property."
Smith said Albertans cannot thank the first responders enough for their efforts.
"Just yesterday I had the opportunity to visit the evacuation centres. Despite the difficult challenges that everyone was facing. There was a resounding sense of hope and optimism from both the hard-working volunteers who are helping those who are displaced and our friends and neighbours who were forced to evacuate," Smith said.
"I also toured some of the affected wildfire areas. This is an incredibly stressful time. And we know Albertans need extra support while they are out of their homes and communities."
On Monday, at 11:48 a.m. Smith said "I had a very productive call this morning with Prime Minister Trudeau."
"Alberta has requested assistance from the federal government to deal with the devastating wildfires," Smith said.
Smith said Trudeau assured her that Canada would be there to support Alberta in any way possible.
Smith said Alberta has sent a letter outlining a request for assistance from Alberta Minister of Public Safety Mike Ellis to federal ministers Blair and Mendocino.
"I just got off the phone with premier smither of Alberta," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
"To express the fact that Canadians stand with the people of Alberta as they deal with these terrible, terrible, wildfires all weekend watching images from the communities affected"
Trudeau said he assured that the federal government will "be there to help."
"For people who are affected by extreme weather events. I want to highlight as well that we will be working with the Red Cross to put forward matching funds so that Canadians who are watching people during these extraordinarily difficult times are able to send their support. That's what we do. Canadians are there for each other in difficult times and we will continue to be."
Smith said during the call with Trudeau he confirmed that the military will be sent to assist if necessary.
"We will continue to keep communication channels open with the federal government as we respond to this unprecedented situation," Smith said.
"I'd also like to provide a brief update on evacuations and their impact on our health care system."
Smit said as of Monday morning, almost 300 patients and long-term care residents have been safely evacuated from Alberta Health Services (AHS) sites, including Drayton Valley Hospital, Fox Creek Health Care Centre and High Prairie Health Complex.
"These relocations are happening through EMS through charter buses and flights as required depending on specific needs," Smith said.
"Healthcare workers across the province are working around the clock to ensure patients and residents are safely cared for in temporary locations."
(2) comments
Not a weather event more like a liberal fire bug.
🤦♀️ Good idea, let’s invite 2 of the worst 🤬 liars in Ottawa to stick their stinking noses in AB’s business . . . . What could go wrong?
