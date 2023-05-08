Wild fire burning out of control

A wildfire continues to burn out of control in Alberta.

 Alberta government

The UCP government in Alberta says the province is still in a state of emergency and the Canadian military is being deployed soon to help fight the fires.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, there were currently 98 wildfires burning in Alberta and 27 of those are considered out of control.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Not a weather event more like a liberal fire bug.

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

🤦‍♀️ Good idea, let’s invite 2 of the worst 🤬 liars in Ottawa to stick their stinking noses in AB’s business . . . . What could go wrong?

Report Add Reply

