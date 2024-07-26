Alberta

SEE IT: Smith tours fire-ravaged Jasper

Danielle Smith said the images from Jasper are tough to see.
Danielle Smith said the images from Jasper are tough to see. Courtesy Danielle Smith/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Fire
Ableg
Alberta Government
Wildfire
Gratitude
Albertans
Memories
Jasper
Lodge
Scenes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news