SEE IT: Smith tours fire-ravaged Jasper

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the scenes she saw in Jasper are tough to see. While Jasper has unique, irreplaceable memories for many people, Smith said it lies scarred by a wildfire..“Our gratitude is boundless for those who bravely stood against the inferno, protecting this precious town and averting further tragedy,” tweeted Smith on Friday.“It is nothing short of a miracle that no lives were lost.”.She vowed the Alberta government “will rebuild the Town of Jasper and support those who have lost homes and businesses so they can rebuild their lives.”.“We will do this together as Albertans,” she said..Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park have found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.