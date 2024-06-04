Alberta

SEE YOU IN COURT: Smith vows more legal challenges if Ottawa passes C-59 ‘greenwashing’ bill

Bill C-59 would limit the ability of oil and gas companies to tout environmental performance
Canadian Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Epac
Canadian Supreme Court
Dispute With Ottawa
greenwashing
Bill C-59
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Gag order

