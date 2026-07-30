Alberta

'SET UP FOR FAILURE:' Lukaszuk claims manually counting referendum ballots could cause problems

Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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Thomas Lukaszuk
Elections Alberta
Alberta Independence
Alberta referendum 2026
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