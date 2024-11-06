Alberta

Sexual minority groups to take legal action against Alberta government’s gender identity bills

A transgender boy holding the transgender flag.
A transgender boy holding the transgender flag. Courtesy Wikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Gender Identity
Ableg
Egale Canada
Safety
Alberta Government
Gender Transitions
Youth
Alberta Medical Association
Legal Action
Gender Identity Bills
Skipping Stone Foundation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news