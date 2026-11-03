Alberta

'SHAME SHAME:' Calgary man uncovers names, Air India boarding pass and cheque in roadside garbage

A Calgary man cleaning up illegally dumped garbage north of the Homestead community has uncovered a collection of personal documents.
A Calgary man cleaning up illegally dumped garbage north of the Homestead community has uncovered a collection of personal documents.Instagram
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Yyc
311
viral video
illegal dumping
Northeast Calgary
The City of Calgary
illegal dumping Calgary
Homestead, Calgary
Illegal dumping fines