'SHAME SHAME:' Calgary man uncovers names, Air India boarding pass and cheque in roadside garbage

CALGARY — A Calgary man cleaning up illegally dumped garbage north of the Homestead community has uncovered a collection of personal documents, including an apparent airline boarding pass, cheque and paperwork bearing several Southeast Asian names, potentially providing clues about where the discarded waste originated.The discovery was documented Monday through the Instagram account @oneditchatatime, which features cleanup efforts targeting garbage abandoned along roadsides and in open areas around Calgary.The latest incident occurred north of Homestead in northeast Calgary, where the man reportedly encountered discarded materials containing personal information.Images shared from the cleanup show what appears to be an Air India economy boarding pass, a cheque, a Calgary-addressed envelope, a retail receipt and other paperwork scattered among the waste.A subsequent post circulating on X highlighted five names reportedly found among the discarded documents, accompanied by the phrase "Shame shame to.".Illegal dumping remains an ongoing concern in Calgary, particularly in developing communities and areas on the outskirts of the city.Discarded household garbage, construction debris, furniture and other waste can create environmental hazards and leave municipal crews responsible for removing materials abandoned by others.Under Calgary's existing enforcement rules, individuals caught illegally dumping garbage can face substantial fines, with penalties reaching up to $10,000.The city encourages residents who encounter illegally dumped waste to report it through 311, providing photographs and location details where possible.Identifying information recovered from discarded materials may also assist investigators, although additional evidence is generally needed to establish responsibility..The incident comes amid efforts by the Alberta government to strengthen penalties for illegal dumping.The province has proposed increasing fines for individuals convicted of illegal dumping to between $10,000 and $100,000, while corporations could face penalties ranging from $100,000 to $1 million.The proposed measures are intended to deter offenders and address the environmental and financial costs associated with unauthorized waste disposal.