Shandro and smith bill3

Taking a firm stand against federal firearms seizure... Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro says "Ottawa appears to be lost" when it comes to implementing its firearms confiscation program in Canada.

“Last week, (Public Safety Minister Marco) Minister (Marco) Mendicino admitted the federal government has still not figured out how to implement [its] firearms confiscation program," Shandro said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Big104
Big104

Confiscation of personal property obtained legally (and well vetted).

Next - your car, your home........."You will own nothing and be happy"

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Canadian government = Canada’s largest crime organization!

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

The one ray of light is how incompetent they are when it comes to actual implementation of their insane policies.

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Gvt = man's worst enemy. At all times. The gvt is never there to "help" but to infringe, to confiscate, to take your money. A nest of pests.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Alberta: 4.5 Million people and 37 MPs = 1 MP for every 121,000 people.

PEI: 160,000 people and 4 MPs = 1 MP for every 40,000 people.

Wow!

Those 4 PEI MPs are all Liberal MPs. PEI: you voted in these Liberal MPs. Was it worth it? Just sayin'.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Lost in outer space somewhere.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.