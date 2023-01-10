“Now, media reports have drawn attention to a federal government memo that outlines Minister Mendicino’s plans to confiscate firearms across Canada," Shandro said.
“The memo admits that efforts to find private sector companies to implement the federal firearms confiscation program failed this summer."
Shandro said with no private sector companies willing to participate, the memo outlines how the RCMP will first be deployed to Prince Edward Island (PEI), which has been deemed to be an easy ‘low-risk’ target.
“The federal government is treating PEI as a ‘pilot’ that will help them learn on the job as they implement their confiscation plan through trial and error," Shandro said.
“This ‘program’ is expected to cost a billion dollars or more and has supposedly been in the works for three years."
In September 2022, Shandro said the Canadian government continues to intrude on Alberta’s firearms jurisdiction. He spoke about how he received a letter from Mendicino requesting support from the Alberta government for the firearms confiscation program.
“Despite a mountain of money and years worth of lead time, Ottawa appears to be lost — especially given their latest attack on hunting rifles and shotguns — at minimum, they should proactively extend the amnesty that is currently scheduled to end in October 2023," Shandro said.
“Such a decision, however, would involve showing Canadian firearms owners a measure of decency, something Mendicino and this federal government is seemingly incapable of.”
(6) comments
Confiscation of personal property obtained legally (and well vetted).
Next - your car, your home........."You will own nothing and be happy"
Canadian government = Canada’s largest crime organization!
The one ray of light is how incompetent they are when it comes to actual implementation of their insane policies.
Gvt = man's worst enemy. At all times. The gvt is never there to "help" but to infringe, to confiscate, to take your money. A nest of pests.
Alberta: 4.5 Million people and 37 MPs = 1 MP for every 121,000 people.
PEI: 160,000 people and 4 MPs = 1 MP for every 40,000 people.
Wow!
Those 4 PEI MPs are all Liberal MPs. PEI: you voted in these Liberal MPs. Was it worth it? Just sayin'.
Lost in outer space somewhere.
