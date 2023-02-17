Shandro says federal government should review report.

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro says the UCP will review the Emergencies Act Report released by the Public Order Emergency Commission and the federal government should do the same.

“Alberta’s government maintains the federal government’s consultation with provinces was inadequate and that unnecessarily invoking the Emergencies Act set a dangerous precedent," Shandro said.

Drax
Drax

I have a suggestion, arrest Shandro for crimes against humanity

guest688
guest688

Sounds good Alberta... Mr. Moe I encourage you to do the same!

