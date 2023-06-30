China emp

Chinese media outlets reported an Alberta industrial association called off a partnership with a Chinese private equity fund that would have invested $10 billion in the province’s oil sector.

According to the South China Morning Post, Edmonton-based Alberta Industrial Heartland, a not-for-profit arm group to promote heavy industry projects, and Hong Kong-based private equity firm Can-China Global Resource Fund (CCGRF) had announced their partnership in 2016 to encourage investments across North America.

2016 MOU signing ceremony in Hong Kong (L-R): Rane Han, Head of Operations and Risk, MEC Advisory Limited; Jack Yang, CEO of Can-China Global Resource Fund; Ed Gibbons, Chair of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association; Honourable Deron Bilous, Minister of Alberta Economic Development and Trade
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Want to know how deep the CCP are burrowed into Canada?

Listen to Mike Campbell & Terry Glavin . . . . "The United Work Front is a well-financed arm of the Communist Party of China, and it operates freely in Canada with a record of intimidation and electoral interference. This has been known for years, and yet the federal government has done nothing. Why? Don't miss this Canada Day special interview with veteran journalist and author Terry Glavin." https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/category/mikes-content/complete-show/

guest1161
With The NDP Minister at the signing it suggests this was one of many mistakes (I assume it is a mistake) by the NDP Govt. Imagine that!

rianc
Alberta and no one should be taking money from China. The push now due to China's action is for all economic engagement with China is to end. Alberta has a duty to walk away from this agreement.

Woodrow George
[thumbup]Absolutely! The CCP is our enemy.

HOODOO
[thumbup]

Mars Hill
No need to terminate a partnership that does not impinge on our sovereignty; I'm sure the Chinese outfit was making a financial commitment for a future financial return. No need to turn good investment money away, money is good.

guest688
Mars I’m going to strongly disagree... we need to remove all Chinese agents and investments from western Canada... there is plenty of non communist money around!

Woodrow George
[thumbup]

guest1226
guest 688. Isn't it all MARXIST money, as all the central banks control us. If they don't want central control, they are demolished. Like J. F. Kennedy's request, like Libya's gold, and even Hitler, who insisted on no central banking. He got a war. Helena Guenther

BurdLadie
Our independent Canadian Pension Board (Machin was CEO then, since left) invested $141 million into Chinese coal mines. " In its 2020 Annual Report, the CPPIB disclosed it holds $1 million worth of stock in coal distributor Jiangsu Guoxin Corp. Ltd., $3 million of shares in China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., which operates 12 mines, and $42 million of stock in China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., the People’s Republic largest state-owned coal-mining company. " Toronto Sun... It works both ways. Machin believed it was a good investment, contrary to Liberal policies.

