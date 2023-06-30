2016 MOU signing ceremony in Hong Kong (L-R): Rane Han, Head of Operations and Risk, MEC Advisory Limited; Jack Yang, CEO of Can-China Global Resource Fund; Ed Gibbons, Chair of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association; Honourable Deron Bilous, Minister of Alberta Economic Development and Trade
Chinese media outlets reported an Alberta industrial association called off a partnership with a Chinese private equity fund that would have invested $10 billion in the province’s oil sector.
According to the South China Morning Post, Edmonton-based Alberta Industrial Heartland, a not-for-profit arm group to promote heavy industry projects, and Hong Kong-based private equity firm Can-China Global Resource Fund (CCGRF) had announced their partnership in 2016 to encourage investments across North America.
“This partnership no longer exists,” Karlee Conway, AIH communications director said in an email response to Reuters. The spokeswoman did not respond to queries on why the partnership was called off and when.
Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, also known as Upgrader Alley, is the largest industrial area in Western Canada, comprising 533 square-km of land split between the City of Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County and Lamont.
Indeed, when it was announced, the local FortSaskonline newspaper reported the MOU signing with great fanfare. An item from 2016 touts the region’s “abundant cost competitive feedstocks" for petrochemicals.
According to Reuters, the lead investor of the fund was China's Export-Import Bank, Vancouver-based mining firm Hunter Dickinson and Swiss commodity trader Mercuria. The only known investment was a $750-million buyout of Calgary-based CQ Energy in 2017
The South China Post suggested the partnership went south after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou in 2018 at the request of the United States.
Following Meng's arrest, China detained Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — colloquially referred to as “the two Michaels” — after accusing them of spying. They were imprisoned for 1,020 days before they were released in September of 2021.
A spokesman for the Alberta Energy department said the province continues to have a good relationship with Chinese officials and investors.
“Alberta businesses continue to have productive and mutually beneficial trade and business relationships with Chinese firms,” Beni Smith, acting press secretary to Brian Jean said in an emailed statement.
“The Alberta Minister of Energy was proud to see active Chinese business participation in Alberta's Global Energy Show just two weeks ago and he had cordial discussions with the Chinese Consul General Gao Xiang at that show.”
Want to know how deep the CCP are burrowed into Canada?
Listen to Mike Campbell & Terry Glavin . . . . "The United Work Front is a well-financed arm of the Communist Party of China, and it operates freely in Canada with a record of intimidation and electoral interference. This has been known for years, and yet the federal government has done nothing. Why? Don't miss this Canada Day special interview with veteran journalist and author Terry Glavin." https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/category/mikes-content/complete-show/
With The NDP Minister at the signing it suggests this was one of many mistakes (I assume it is a mistake) by the NDP Govt. Imagine that!
Alberta and no one should be taking money from China. The push now due to China's action is for all economic engagement with China is to end. Alberta has a duty to walk away from this agreement.
[thumbup]Absolutely! The CCP is our enemy.
[thumbup]
No need to terminate a partnership that does not impinge on our sovereignty; I'm sure the Chinese outfit was making a financial commitment for a future financial return. No need to turn good investment money away, money is good.
Mars I’m going to strongly disagree... we need to remove all Chinese agents and investments from western Canada... there is plenty of non communist money around!
[thumbup]
guest 688. Isn't it all MARXIST money, as all the central banks control us. If they don't want central control, they are demolished. Like J. F. Kennedy's request, like Libya's gold, and even Hitler, who insisted on no central banking. He got a war. Helena Guenther
Our independent Canadian Pension Board (Machin was CEO then, since left) invested $141 million into Chinese coal mines. " In its 2020 Annual Report, the CPPIB disclosed it holds $1 million worth of stock in coal distributor Jiangsu Guoxin Corp. Ltd., $3 million of shares in China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., which operates 12 mines, and $42 million of stock in China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., the People’s Republic largest state-owned coal-mining company. " Toronto Sun... It works both ways. Machin believed it was a good investment, contrary to Liberal policies.
