More than 200 people came out Saturday in Edmonton to discuss the way news is being delivered in Canada at the Shaun Newman Podcast dinner.
Former journalists Kid Carson, Byron Christopher, and Kris Sims discussed the issues with Legacy Media, censorship, and current events and solutions moving forward. Wayne Peters who hosts What's Up Canada also attended.
"In total, we had 205 people in attendance who came from a multitude of places which included Vancouver, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Kamloops," Shaun Newman told the Western Standard.
"Overall I thought the night was a success. People came from across Canada to hear open dialogue on an issue with the state of journalism in Canada. All four speakers have various backgrounds in media and their thoughts and stories made for a compelling night and interesting conversation that extended well after the event."
Carson was a long-time morning radio host in Canada working for LIFE 100.3 Barrie, KISS 92 Toronto, THE BEAT 94.5, KISS 104.9 and Z95 Vancouver. After losing his job for expressing his views on the Freedom Convoy, he now hosts the Kid Carson Podcast and tours Canada doing live events "Kid Carson & Friends."
Christopher was a journalist for more than 30 plus years with experience in the mainstream and independent media. Most of his journalistic career focused on Western Canada. During the two decades that he worked for the CBC and for 630 CHED. He also taught journalism at Grant MacEwan College.
Sims is the Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and has 25 years of experience in national journalism and politics. She was a founding reporter for Sun News Network and proudly covered issues of big government.
“It was heartening to see hundreds of people travel to Edmonton to hear about the health of our media and Freedom of Expression in Canada,” said Sims.
“Journalists should not be paid by the government. It’s not possible to ‘speak truth to power,’ or to hold the powerful to account if you’re counting on those same powerful people for your next paycheque.”
Sims noted two very dangerous things are happening in Canada at the same time.
"The Trudeau government is paying media companies with your tax dollars and it’s also trying to gag your free expression online under guise of Canadian content with Bill C-11,” said Sims.
“It’s tough to hold the government to account if it controls the message channels. Canadians need to stand up and be heard and tell the Trudeau government to stop.”
Although she didn't speak, Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich was also in attendance.
She was locked up, denied bail and rearrested when she attended a dinner honouring free speech, which may be the reason she didn't take the stage.
