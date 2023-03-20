Kris Sims at SNP

Sims is the Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and has 25 years of experience in national journalism and politics. 

More than 200 people came out Saturday in Edmonton to discuss the way news is being delivered in Canada at the Shaun Newman Podcast dinner.

Former journalists Kid Carson, Byron Christopher, and Kris Sims discussed the issues with Legacy Media, censorship, and current events and solutions moving forward. Wayne Peters who hosts What's Up Canada also attended.

