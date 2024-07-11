Shell avoids strike action at Scotford with new deal

Motorists can take comfort that they won’t be left high and dry and gasoline pumps will keep flowing at Shell service stations across Alberta.That’s because the fuel retailer has struck a deal with unionized workers at its Scotford refinery near Edmonton.According to the Unifor union, members overwhelmingly approved a new four-year agreement that includes a 16% wage increase and increases in time off, holidays and various union-based leave.Shell did not immediately comment.That means work will continue unimpeded on its Polaris carbon capture project that was announced last week in partnership with Calgary-based ATCO.It also means there will be no work stoppage at the sprawling refinery and chemicals complex that processes about 320,000 barrels per day of oil sands from Fort McMurray.