Shell refinery workers near Edmonton prepare for strike vote

One of Alberta's largest refineries could soon be shut down after workers rejected a mediated settlement last week.With more than 1,200 employees, the Shell Scotford refinery is one of the largest in Alberta and indeed, Canada.On Friday unionized workers voted overwhelmingly to reject a mediated settlement on a dispute over wages, benefits and pay.The Scotford facility processes about 320,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude and is home to Canada's only functioning carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) plant funded largely with government money.Union representatives cited the company's near record profits and executive compensation as grounds for job action. Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan took home at least CAD$13 million in 2023, it said in a news release. "We have been clear from the start: Shell workers deserve wages and benefits consistent with other Unifor energy workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Local 530-A will not settle for second class status.""Shell is wildly profitable, and no different than the employers at other sites who have signed onto the pattern, including Suncor, Imperial, and Enbridge," added Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Shell has no issue compensating their executive leadership at industry levels. Workers deserve the same treatment."Unifor is Canada's largest private sector union, representing 320,000 workers across the country. It has applied to the Alberta Labour Relations Board to hold a strike vote later this month.The company started bargaining with the union in January and agreed to the mediator's terms, a Shell spokesperson told Reuters. The original contract expired on February 28."We will continue to work through the bargaining process to reach a mutually acceptable agreement for both parties," the Shell spokesperson added.The dispute reportedly affects less than 100 employees. However, Unifor has said any settlement would also benefit various contractors and non-union workers onsite."A lifting tide rises all boats: A good outcome for union workers at Shell puts upwards pressure on everyone's wages, so you have every reason to support Local 530-A during these negotiations," said Brad Gosse, chairperson of the unit. "We also want non-union workers to know that, should these negotiations reach an impasse and job action begins, Alberta law protects them if they refuse to perform union work during a dispute."