Former Liberal Party leader Raj Sherman has won the UCP nomination in Edmonton-Whitemud.

Sherman was first elected to the legislature in 2008 as a Progressive Conservative representative for Edmonton-Meadowlark.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

The NDP wouldn't have him, wow?

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Sherman is a self-serving jerk and BeeEss artist. He has zero loyalty to any one or to any cause. He runs to serve his ego.

Please prove me wrong.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

[thumbup]

