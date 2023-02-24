Former Liberal Party leader Raj Sherman has won the UCP nomination in Edmonton-Whitemud.
Sherman was first elected to the legislature in 2008 as a Progressive Conservative representative for Edmonton-Meadowlark.
He was removed from caucus two years later following criticism of the government and premier Ed Stelmach’s handling of health care issues.
"My political journey started in 2006. I was the head emergency doctor in the province. I was the representative of every doctor and we had a major health care crisis," Sherman told the Western Standard.
"It was a system crisis."
Sherman said the issue was a million people showed up in Alberta over the course of 10 years, because of the economic growth the province experienced at that time.
"The oil was booming. The roads were broken and our province grew so fast and the health system was in a crisis."
Sherman will face off against Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi in the upcoming provincial election in May. The riding is considered a safe seat for the NDP.
“I’m honoured and grateful for the opportunity to bring a positive conservative message to the community,” Sherman said in a statement released after his win.
“Together, we will fight for the people of Edmonton-Whitemud and work towards a brighter future for all Albertans.”
(3) comments
The NDP wouldn't have him, wow?
Sherman is a self-serving jerk and BeeEss artist. He has zero loyalty to any one or to any cause. He runs to serve his ego.
Please prove me wrong.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.