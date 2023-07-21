Enmax Calgary

Enmax is funding a political campaign in the US to the tune of $10 million Canadian dollars.

Calgarians miffed by high electricity bills might be surprised to know their tax dollars are being used to fund a referendum campaign against one of its US subsidiaries in Maine to the tune of nearly $10 million.

Bangor-based Versant Power is the target of a ratepayer revolt to dismantle the state’s two largest privately-owned utility companies and replace them with a publicly owned entity amid complaints of poor service and egregious rate hikes.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Nothing out of Calgary surprises me anymore, it's becoming the Ottawa of Alberta. The only thing about Alberta separation that scares me, is both Calgary and Edmonton would think they should run our new Nation within a Nation. Neither would be any better for the 99% of the population outside those 2 cesspits, then being under the thumb of Ottawa.

