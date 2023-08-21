Mall shooting in Edmonton

EPS is immediately requesting that all pedestrians and motorists stay away from West Edmonton Mall and the immediate area as police respond to multiple reports of a shooting.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has confirmed at least three people were seriously injured in relation to a shooting at West Edmonton Mall (WEM).

"We urge citizens to be mindful of misinformation circulating online and we encourage them to obtain information from professional media sources as well as our social media pages," Sgt. Dan Tames from EPS media relations told the Western Standard on Monday. 

