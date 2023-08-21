The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has confirmed at least three people were seriously injured in relation to a shooting at West Edmonton Mall (WEM).
"We urge citizens to be mindful of misinformation circulating online and we encourage them to obtain information from professional media sources as well as our social media pages," Sgt. Dan Tames from EPS media relations told the Western Standard on Monday.
The lockdown for West Edmonton Mall is in the process of being lifted. The area in Phase 3 where the shooting occurred is not going to be accessible as police investigate the incident. https://t.co/NYSz7ohVdg
On Monday around 7:40 p.m., EPS responded to the report of a shooting at WEM. Upon arrival, three males were located with gunshot wounds.
All males were transported to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear where the shooting occurred, but police tape surrounded some cars in the parking lot.
Three males were located with gunshot wounds; all males were transported to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting at West Edmonton Mall tonight.The Edmonton Police Service just told me “Preliminary investigations give police… pic.twitter.com/dZk3pWsWga
As a result of the shooting, a lockdown of the mall was initiated to ensure the safety of the patrons and staff. Members of the EPS Tactical Unit responded and systematically cleared facility to ensure it was safe prior to the lockdown being lifted.
