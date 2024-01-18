Shootings in Edmonton surge 34% in 2023

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has released alarming statistics revealing a 34% increase in shootings throughout 2023 compared to the previous year. In 2023, the EPS recorded 221 shooting occurrences, compared to 165 reported in 2022.This surge in gun-related incidents has prompted law enforcement to intensify efforts in addressing public safety concerns and implementing new strategies to curb the rising trend.In December alone, there were 17 reported shootings, with 12 believed to be targetted and 10 resulting in injuries. Although December 2023 showed a 19% decrease in shooting occurrences compared to the same month in 2022, the overall year-to-date figures highlight a substantial increase in gun-related incidents. Of significant concern to public safety, 13 out of the 17 shootings in December had the potential to harm innocent bystanders, further emphasizing the urgency to address the escalating gun violence in the city."The overall rise in shootings this past year was concerning, but we are working hard to trend these numbers down in 2024," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS Gangs and Guns Section.He highlighted ongoing efforts to tackle the issue, including the active implementation of the Guns and Gangs Strategy.The EPS recently introduced a new Gang Suppression Team and a Firearms Investigation Unit Team as part of their comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence. These additions aim to make significant strides in reducing gun-related incidents citywide and enhance public safety.In addition to the surge in shootings, police seized 892 firearms in 2023. Among the firearms where the caliber is known, .22 caliber rifles and 9 mm handguns were reported as the most common weapons used in shooting occurrences. Notably, a majority of individuals identified and charged in connection with shootings did not possess a valid Possession and Acquisition License (PAL).