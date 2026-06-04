SHOW YOUR CARDS: Alberta NDP challenge UCP caucus members to proclaim their stance ahead of Alberta's referendum

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Rakhi Pancholi called on the UCP caucus to reveal how they will vote in Alberta's referendum on whether to hold an independence referendum."Only 10 UCP MLAs have actually come out and publicly stated that they will be voting for Alberta to remain in Canada," said Pancholi during a press conference on Thursday. "So, they either believe in Canada or they believe that their constituents expect them to take that position. But the vast majority of Daniel Smith's UCP caucus have remained suspiciously silent." .Premier Danielle Smith is among the UCP members who have stated where they stand and how they will vote when Albertans are asked whether they want Alberta to remain in Canada or for the government to begin the legal process towards holding a binding independence referendum. "I will therefore be voting for Alberta to remain in Canada, while continuing to work each and every day to restore and strengthen provincial rights under the Canadian constitution," said Smith when announcing the referendum question. According to the Alberta NDP, 36 UCP caucus members have yet to join their leader in declaring that, on October 19, they will vote for Alberta to remain in Canada. "It's either because they're separatists or because they've made the political calculation that they would lose their UCP nomination or their seat if they publicly stated their support for remaining in Canada," Pancholi said. "So, does that sound like full-throated support for keeping our country together? Does that sound like a party and a government that is campaigning for Alberta to remain in Canada? No, it doesn't.""It sounds like a premier who has lost control of her party and her caucus because she can't even get her own MLAs to declare that they'll be voting to stay in Canada. It sounds like a Premier who has no credibility when she says that the UCP is not now a separatist party.".Pancholi singled out six MLAs in particular, whom she felt had given cause for concern about their stance on Alberta independence. MLA Jason Stephan, Red Deer-South, was one of those targeted by Pancholi, who cited his March piece for the Western Standard, in which he called on Albertans to sign Stay Free Alberta's pro-independence referendum petition. "He publicly called on Albertans to sign the separatist petition, Pancholi said. "So, is he in favour of starting the process to separate from Canada, and if so, why won't he say so?" The Western Standard interviewed Stephan hours after publishing the piece and asked him, "If there was a referendum tomorrow, how would you be voting in it?" "I would decide on the objective merits," said Stephan. "What produces freedom and prosperity. But I will say this, I mean, the status quo, I mean, it is not looking good for Canada.".MLA Scott Cyr was another individual challenged by Pancholi because Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre heads his constituency association. Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko, who resides in Cyr's riding, said in March that he has had conversations with him and declared that Cyr is an independence supporter. "As I have said previously, I, the premier, and our United Conservative Caucus support a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada," said Cyr after Jacko's accusation. Pancholi said that "waxing poetically" about loving Canada is not the same as clearly stating how one will vote in the referendum and is not a sufficient answer. "This is the UCP's referendum, and this is the UCP question," Pancholi said. "Will they vote in favour of the option to remain in Canada, or will they vote in favour of beginning the process of legally separating from Canada?" "Sitting on the fence trying to straddle both sides won't cut it anymore. It is cowardly. It's because of Daniel Smith and the UCP that Albertans have to answer this question. So, it's time for UCP MLAs to grow a spine and answer it themselves."