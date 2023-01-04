A brother and sister duo in the US rented a Tesla recently to see what it would be like to drive an electric car. But they were deeply disappointed after they had to stop to charge it as the "battery would drain faster than it would charge."
Xaviar and Alice Steavenson chose to test it out on a drive from Orlando, Fla. to Wichita, KS. in late December.
They told Insider they knew it would need charging, but did not realize just how often that would be.
"We ended up having to stop every one and-a-half hours to charge for an hour, then an hour and-a-half, then two hours," Xaviar Steavenson told Insider.
"The battery would drain faster than it would charge."
The brother and sister rented the car from Hertz with the idea they could save money by not having to purchase fuel for the drive.
"Beyond the lost time, it also got to the point it was between $25 and $30 to recharge," Steavenson said.
"Just in one day, we stopped six times to charge at that cost."
"We have not experienced a significant increase in communication from customers about the battery of their electric vehicle rentals. However, battery range varies by vehicle manufacturer and can be influenced by multiple factors including weather and driving conditions," a spokesperson for Hertz told Insider.
The first time the siblings called Hertz, Xaviar said the agent told him he "had nothing but Tesla calls today. I have no idea why they're having issues."
But the Steavensons are not the only people that experienced problems.
On Christmas Eve, a Tesla Model S owner claimed the electric vehicle failed to charge in sub-freezing temperatures.
TikTok user Domenick Nati (Domnatishow) posted a short video of the incident.
In the post, he complains that his Tesla won’t charge in the cold.
The 44-year-old radio presenter, from Lynchburg in eastern Virginia, told Insider it was 19 degrees (minus 7C) when he plugged his Tesla S into a supercharger on Friday, as his battery was down to 40%.
"Two hours went by and not much changed," he said.
Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment in both cases.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith continues to be outspoken when it comes to a plan to outlaw cars that run on oil and gas in Canada.
Smith took to social media recently to express her concerns and said she will protect Alberta from Electric Vehicles.
