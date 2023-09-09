Dog and cat

More than a third of pet owners think vaccines cause autism in their pets.

 Image courtesy of Andrew S on Unsplash

First it was COVID-19. Now, it’s FIDO-23.

More than a third of all dog owners believe canine vaccines — including the rabies vaccine — cause autism in in their four-legged friends, according to researchers from the Boston University School of Public Health.

Rabies incidence
Rabies in Canada

