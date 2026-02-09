Signing locations set up for Albertans exiled in Ontario

Albertans in Ontario will have a chance to sign Stay Free Alberta's independence referendum petition, as Alberta journalist and petition canvasser, Jason Lavinge, takes the petition to locations in Ontario from Feb. 8 to 13. "Hey Albertans in Ontario! I will be at the following locations in Ontario if you want to add your signature to the petition," wrote Lavigne in an X post on Sunday. Lavinge brought the petition to Barrie, Ontario, on Sunday, where he posted a picture of his first signature collected in Ontario. .Lavinge's next signing locations are in Ottawa on Monday, Peterborough on Tuesday, Whitby on Wednesday, Hamilton on Thursday, and Oakville on Friday. Individuals wishing to sign the petition must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian Citizen, and an ordinary resident of Alberta. According to Elections Alberta, "A person’s ordinary residence is the place where the person lives and sleeps and to which, when the person is absent from it, the person intends to return." Individually wishing to sign a petition must have the appropriate ID and documents needed to verify that they mee the requirments. Appropriate ID includes one government photo ID showing full name, land address, and photo, two non-photo government IDs with required info, or a driver’s license (with PO Box) plus another document with the individuals physical address. Petition signatures must be gathered in person. Albertans can find a list of verified signing locations on the Stay Free Alberta website. Individuals can also fill out information on the website to get incontact with the group and arange a time for a canvasser to collect their signature.