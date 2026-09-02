Singer Jann Arden to headline Forever Canadian concert

EDMONTON — Singer and Alberta independence critic Jann Arden will headline Forever Canadian's Calgary concert in September, as Thomas Lukaszuk's group continues its "unity" campaign. Lukaszuk announced the free concert on Tuesday via social media and said the event will take place at The Confluence on Sept. 20. Arden will be one of the headlining acts, with the event running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. More details will be revealed at a later date. .The Alberta-born singer/actress Arden has criticized the Alberta independence movement on numerous occasions, including a profanity-laced social media video in May 2025. "Hey, Alberta," said Arden in the May 2025 video. "Hey, you bunch of f****** separatist wackos. How you doing? Feeling good about yourselves? You're an embarrassment to this country.""Everything you have, everything that you have enjoyed, cherished and benefited from, comes from being part of one of the greatest countries on the planet.".The concert renewed complaints from Alberta independence supporters, who question why Elections Alberta has not treated Forever Canadian like other groups advertising against the Alberta independence movement by requiring them to provide weekly financial contribution updates. Between campaign signs, headquarters, travel expenses, and other events such as the concert, individuals have said it is clear Forever Canadian is spending money or receiving goods/services to promote their campaign. In a recent interview on Laura Babcock's The OShow, Lukaszuk called on individuals across Canada to donate to help Forever Canadian pay for their lawn signs and the maintenance of their Unity Bus. .The lack of transparency has also led individuals to question whether Forever Canadian is violating third-party advertising laws by accepting contributions from outside Alberta, whether donations have exceeded the $5,000 donor maximum, and whether campaign expenses exceed the $607,000 limit. Lukaszuk has excused the lack of financial transparency by saying his group is not a TPA and does not have to provide weekly contribution reports because they are campaigning for Canadian unity, not the referendum question. "This Forever Canadian movement started as an Alberta anti-separatism type of a movement, pro-Unity movement, but now it's starting to become pan-national," said Lukaszuk to Babcock. "So, I'm happy, and feel free, fellow Canadians, from coast to coast to coast, to adopt our logo and let's make this our sign of unity."