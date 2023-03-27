The regimental funeral honouring the service and sacrifice of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan. takes place on Monday.
A regimental funeral and celebration of their lives will take place Monday, at 1 pm MST at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Currently, EMS, police officers, dignitaries, family and friends are beginning to assemble outside of the Alberta Legislature.
Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute about 12:47 a.m. in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St on March 16.
"When the two officers arrived, they were met by a 55-year-old female complainant outside of the complex. The two officers then responded to the suite where she resided, along with a 73-year-old male and their 16-year-old son," said EPS in a Friday release.
"Immediately upon arriving at the suite, both constables were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old male and were immediately incapacitated. A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the firearm, and the suspect shot his mother before turning the firearm on himself, taking his own life. The father was not physically injured during the shootings."
"We want to thank the public for the overwhelming outpouring of support they have provided our family, and Brett's EPS and first-responder family, during this extremely difficult time. Grieving the sudden loss of a beloved member of our family is ineffable," the Ryan family said in a statement.
"Brett was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a father-to-be. He was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need. His absence is profound, and we, along with his brothers and sisters in blue, will miss him."
The Brett family said they have had the incredible experience of witnessing the extraordinary support a city can provide a family in their most significant time of need.
'Thank you for your selflessness expressed through thoughtful words, blue ribbons, touching tributes, acts of kindness, and much more," the Brett family said.
"As we prepare to say our farewell, we thank you for respecting our privacy and for continuing to do so in the coming days and weeks as we grieve this tremendous loss."
Some roads have already been closed in the downtown region for Monday's service ad people from Edmonton come out to pay their respects to the two fallen officers.
'We want to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to the public for the extraordinary lengths you have gone to support our family, and Travis' EPS family, in this time of great tragedy," the Jordan family said.
"We are beyond words as we continue to grieve this unspeakable loss. Travis' sense of adventure was boundless and led him to a life well-lived. He was a son, a husband, a brother, and a loyal friend. Alberta may have called to his heart, but the East Coast ran through his veins."
Jordan's family roots lie in Nova Scotia and have deep ties to the province filled with friends, family and loved ones.
"We want to extend our thanks for their continued love and support and pay homage to them for the profound effect they had on his life. He was passionate about giving back to his communities, and his willingness to help was limitless—all the makings of a great police officer and an even greater human being," the Jordan family said.
"This loss has cast an enormous void in our lives, and we, along with his EPS brothers and sisters, will miss him fiercely."
The Jordan family said the incredible outpouring of support they continue to receive in this city and across the country has not gone unnoticed and is deeply appreciated.
"We thank you for respecting our family's privacy during this difficult time and for continuing to do so in the days ahead as we prepare to say farewell to a great man," the Jordan family said.
Access to Rogers Place for the funeral will be limited to family, special guests, EPS members and supporters from within law enforcement, emergency services and military communities.
The public is invited to pay their respects along the procession route and attend a live stream in the Ice District Plaza.
The funeral procession will start Monday, (approx. departure: 11:45 am) From Alberta Legislature Grounds (10800 97 Ave.) to Rogers Place (10220 – 104 Avenue)
Members of the public have the opportunity to pay their respects along the funeral procession route.
NOTE: The Western Standard will broadcast the funeral live starting on our site at 11:45 a.m.
(1) comment
And we still don't know the name of the Perp's family.
Obviously was not a caucasian Christian . . . why the coverup?
