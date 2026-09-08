Alberta

Smith advisor pushes back against calling Alberta's referendum 'anti-immigrant'

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Bruce Mcallister
Duane Bratt
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta immigration referendum
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