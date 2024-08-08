Smith, Amery refuse to comment on latest Coutts Four verdict

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has opted not to speak about the verdict handed down to Coutts Four members Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick because they have not been sentenced. Office of the Premier of Alberta press secretary Sam Blackett said Smith would not be providing a fulsome comment because she does not comment on ongoing cases. “You’re best to go to Justice for any comment on the matter,” said Blackett in a statement. Alberta Justice senior press secretary Chinenye Anokwuru said the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service operates independently and is respected by Justice Minister Mickey Amery. “As the matter is still before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment,” said Anokwuru. Carbert and Olienick had been found not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers on Friday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Two Coutts Four members not guilty of conspiracy to murder RCMP officersHowever, Carbert and Olienick were found guilty of mischief to property and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. “Tony Olienick has also been found guilty of possessing an explosive,” said Coutts Trio member Marco Van Huigenbos.