Alberta

Smith and ministers reassure Albertans about their commitment to safely welcoming AI data centres

Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.
Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Dan Williams
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta AI Data Centre
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