Western premiers are taking a stand against the Trudeau government's plan by 2050 to cut oil and gas by 75%.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday she is standing up for the province against the fed's plan to cut oil and gas and Canada's net-zero mandates.
I was disappointed to read comments federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault made to a reporter about his intention to see the federal government impose a net-zero electricity mandate on all provinces for 2035 and that he continued to reference Ottawa’s… pic.twitter.com/Bs9N539W70— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) July 15, 2023
“Not only are the contemplated federal targets unconstitutional, they create investor uncertainty and are extremely harmful to the Alberta and Canadian economies," Smith said.
On Saturday, Smith released a statement and said she was "disappointed" to read comments federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault made to a reporter about his intention to see the federal government impose a net-zero electricity mandate on all provinces for 2035 and that he continued to reference Ottawa’s planned de facto oil and gas production cut.
“I was also alarmed to read the minister’s belief that oil and gas production is likely to be reduced by 75% by 2050," Smith said.
“This belief does not align with any credible forecast of future world energy consumption, which continues to see oil and gas dominating the energy supply mix for decades to come.
Guilbeault said in the interview that fossil fuels must be phased out "no later than 2050."
Ottawa will soon table regulations for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. Oil and gas production will also be affected according to Guilbeault.
During the interview, Guilbeault said the numbers broadly point in the same direction: "We will likely go from around 100 million barrels of oil per day to something like 25-30 million barrels per day — a 75% reduction."
"If it wasn’t clear before, it is now," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said,
"The Trudeau government doesn’t want to just reduce emissions in our energy sector, they want to completely shut down our energy sector," Moe said.
"This will devastate our economy and kill thousands of jobs. With the full support of the NDP, of course."
Smith said instead of seeking ways to sow investor uncertainty and reduce support for Canadian energy globally, the federal government should focus on partnering with Alberta.
"Investing in our national energy sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while simultaneously increasing energy production, jobs and economic growth for Canadians," Smith said.
“Further, if the minister is truly committed to reducing emissions around the world, he should busy himself with assisting Western Canada to replace emissions from coal, wood and dung in Asia and Africa with clean Canadian LNG."
Smith noted this would result in the lower worldwide emissions "he claims to want."
"His referenced planned phaseout of Alberta’s oil and gas sector will only result in higher net worldwide emissions, along with serious poverty and energy insecurity in Canada and abroad," Smith said.
“Alberta will not recognize any federally imposed emission-reduction targets for our energy and electricity sectors under any circumstances unless such targets are first consented to by the Government of Alberta.
"Nor will Alberta recognize any right of the federal government to legislate or regulate in this exclusive area of provincial jurisdiction, or any area of shared constitutional jurisdiction, without the explicit approval of Alberta."
Smith then had a message for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“As we commence the federal-provincial working group on aligning Ottawa’s climate efforts with Alberta’s emissions reduction and energy development plan, I hope the prime minister will instruct his involved ministers to respect the rights and jurisdiction of all provinces on this and other related matters," Smith said.
"To do a more effective job of building investor confidence in Canada’s oil and gas sector as profitable, certain and the most environmentally responsible on Earth. Because it is.”
(38) comments
The regime in Ottawa is telling us exactly what our future will be. We have two option. Either we suffer a slow and painful death or we prepare a prosperous future by leaving Confederation.
If Smith really believes carbon capture will work, why doesn't she agree to an oil sands emissions cap? Alberta agreed to such a cap in return for TMX. TMX is almost finished but no cap has been implemented.
It’s pretty simple either the federal government reforms it’s self or the west leaves and does it’s own thing. I myself feel like the feds will not make things fair to all. It’s ridiculous that the citizens in PEI have more rifts than Albertans.
Phase out Geeboat! Phase out Geeboat! Phase out Geeboat!
If Trudeau and the Liberals win the next election..... Then it's time folks.... Time for Alberta to leave Canada!
The time for Alberta to leave Canada was last time Trudeau won the election, or the first time, or back when Pierre Trudeau won his last election. The problem is Alberta isn't ready.
Perhaps consideration should be directed to the world's greater carbon emitter, China.
Worldwide coal usage: https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/2023-07-15_13-33-18.jpg?itok=Pu_aq28u
Questions for Danielle Smith? What exactly is “carbon emissions”? Is someone burning carbon fibre and emitting it into the atmosphere? Or are you referring to CO2? Do you believe CO2 causes climate change, therefor supporting the narrative of the federal government that this is the “science”? Electing someone or party that supports the same narrative as avoiding electing someone or party who perpetuates that narrative is hardly a choice.
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/prof-says-higher-mortgage-and-interest-rates-cause-silent-hunger/article_b1a0cc7e-20f2-11ee-8d93-f77dca03464d.html
Duildeault needs to be shut down. He's an eco radical fraud.
Go get a real job.
First of all, the "climate change" position is a total hoax and fraud. That said, even if it were not, there is no coherence to the position. Canada, with some 37 to 40 million population contributes some 1.5% of these alleged "emissions" while China and India, with at least a billion people each, ARE NOT EVEN COMMITTED TO REDUCING THEIR "EMISSIONS" one iota, and in fact are burning coal for fuel at an unprecedented rate. So we will TOTALLY WRECK CANADA'S ECONOMY for no useful global effect. The obvious conclusion is that either: a) trudeau and Guilbeault are so incredibly stupid that they would do something that idiotic; or b) they deliberately want to cause huge pain and suffering to most Canadians for some kind of personal gain, which is not connected to the well-being of the economy of country whose interests they are supposed to be safeguarding. Or some combination of a) and b). (And recall that freezing bank accounts related to the trucker protest showed that they HAD NOT THE FOGGIEST CLUE that a run on Canadian banks would be the result (and the media of course didnt report on that). Guilbeault has the intelligence and wisdom of a retarded rodent. Matched only by that of Trudeau. The NDP leaders likely fall into category b) above. I think we need to seriously think about a divorce from Canada and start discussing how and under what conditions we do that. A closer connection of some kind with the Americans might be smart, given that the political climate in the USA appears to be changing, as well as in Europe (it looks like the WEF puppet in the Netherlands is about to be turfed, among other developments). This just cant go on any longer. (let me end by emphasizing that "climate change" is a hoax and a fraud, and at some point the truth needs to be told. maybe we need another NCI inquiry to look into that piece of nonsense.)
The Netherlands leader resigned. I wonder, if the farmers were ready to hang him high from any Lamp post. I believe that act would be appropriate against their powerful Tyranny. It's a very small percentage that have waged war against the World's population, so how come they have managed to so powerfully propagandize us into victims? Helena Guenther
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The satanic WEF infected Trudeau cabal of psychopaths want to kill you , your children and your way of life
These people are evil and they are the enemy
The West must separate to protect our children from this evil
We can only judge the future by what we have suffered in the past. Do not be deceived Mr. Trudeau and his WEF army are wolves at our door! Saskatchewan must act to preserve our culture, way of life.
Mr. Trudeau is walking a path we cannot follow. We part ways here!
Don't worry even the socialists will be a lot smarter when they get tired of freezing in the dark due to their stupid policies.
Negotiate with terrorist... when exactly was that a good or successful idea. Why would saskatchewan do something so stupid as to entertain the notion Mr. Trudeau would Negotiate in good faith. Mr. Moe Change the Course!
Needs to freeze in the dark all alone.
Danielle keeps saying that Ottawa should stay out of Alberta's constitutional responsibilities like natural resources unless they have Alberta's consent. Why even offer the Laurentian elite the possibility that Alberta would ever give its consent? Fight this tooth and nail because I am fully confident that Notley would give her consent. If you are going to fight you have to fight on constitutional grounds, not using the Laurentian rules.
I really find Premier Smith walking very soft line with Ottawa's lie-beral gov. mafia so far. Her net zero plan by 2050 is right from the playbook of Trudeau, give and take 15 years spread. Why NOT call this plan UTOPIA, or just pure BS$ and stop this constant verbal diarrhea. I am getting to the point that, I don't know what she believes.
I hope she will not become another Jason Kenny. Lots of talk and no action. This would spell the end to UCP in Alberta, and commies takeover for a long time.
Net zero is unattainable. How will they measure this ? Fudge the books? Gas and oil is required for many products and bi=products. Is the intention to import all required fossil fuels? Don't expect Guilbeault or Trudeau to be around to see the results of these timelines. When there is no wind, sun or hydro, due to drought, fossil fuel is always the backup.
The tipping point for this woke government,,Canada OR ...NO Canada...
I Dare the Liberal say in Ontario they are going to save the world by decreasing auto manufacturing by 75%. LOL. Ontario needs to wake up and realize they keep voting for a WEF puppet.
Climate Scam Minister Steven Guilbeault is going to replace this Oil with WHAT?
I bet the uneducated fool does not even know . . .
Meanwhile . . . China permitted more coal power plants last year than any time in the last seven years. It's the equivalent of about two new coal power plants per week, The country has quadrupled the amount of new coal power approvals in 2022 compared to 2021. China last year approved the largest expansion of coal fired power plants since 2015 despite its vow to begin phasing down the use of fossil fuel in just three years. The coal power capacity that China began building in 2022 was six times as much as the rest of the world combined.
At the end of last year, overall fossil fuel represented 81% of energy consumption. Ten years ago, they were at 82%. So $3.8 trillion of investment in renewables moved fossil fuels from 82% to 81% of the overall energy consumption.
Breaking News:
Dr. John Clauser, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, blasted “climate emergency” claims as a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”
Clauser, who was also awarded the 2010 Wolf Prize in Physics, the second most prestigious physics award after the Nobel, warns that misguided climate science is a hoax that is being driven by “massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”
Claims of a “climate crisis” are being promoted around the globe by governments and their media accomplice in an effort to comply with the green agenda goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other unelected globalist organizations.
Meeting these goals typically involved plans to slash the quality of life for most of the general public while ramping up taxes to “save the planet.”
https://slaynews.com/news/nobel-prize-winning-scientist-climate-crisis-narrative-hoax/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Saw Dr John Clauser’s he’s spot on
Can also read a very good article on LIFESITE news about the Nobel prize winners who refute this super hoax. Helena Guenther
A federal election is coming folks, Justin Castro and his radicals are picking a fight with the prairie Provinces, they will use the tried a true Liberal strategy of demonizing us in the east to win votes, the difference from previous Liberal Regimes, these Lunatics intend to follow through
On the destruction of the west and it’s resource economy. Make no mistake, we have picked the single best Person in Danielle Smith to fight this fight for us, god help us if the Liberals form one more government, we, as a Nation are finished.
Hey free I don’t expect there will be another election... I for one am expecting a wider war in Europe where JT will enact Canada in a state of war and use the emergency act giving himself dictator for life...
As a refresher Adolph pulled of becoming a dictator in 6 weeks....
The Knight is talking backwards... stay the course
Gilbeault and Trudeau are on the same level of pure dumb.
Ya Right!!!! Guilbeault is Assuming the Liberals will still be in power past 2025.
...and you are assuming there will be an election in 2025... brace, brace, brace...
It's nothing short of communism advanced by propaganda produced by UN WEF ESG equals communism and 1984
Our activist nitwit minister really loves goals and targets that he can run away from (2050!?!?), he also seems to be factually and mathematically challenged. There is no possible model that has any basis in reality that has oil/gas demand dropping by 75% worldwide by 2050, nada, nein, zip... Oil demand will continue to grow for the next 25 years at a very similar rate it has grown for the last 25 years. 1M people in the OECD countries use 4-5x more energy than the 7M folks in non OECD areas. Guess which way the world is going to go? In what world does OECD consumption drop 90% and non-OECD drop 50% into further destitute poverty without an asteroid strike? The guy, his advisors and Environment Canada are populated by people without any rational analytical capability - likely a feature, not a bug.
Guilbeault Is a little froggy who needs to be sent back to his pond!!
If these loons are what we have now, imagine the idiocracy we can expect from the next version of Zoolander! Eastern Canada should be the republic of Eastern Canada so they alone should be a nation within a nation, to get what they deserve by voting these nihilists in, and let the west have discretion over what if anything they want to share with these dependents. I don't believe Sedition, thievery, corruption and criminality are as readily accepted by the West as they are in the East.
Isn't it amazing that Trudeau and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault plan on still being in power in 2050? By my math that's 27 years of continuing Liberal government. I guess that's why you can become a Canadian citizen online, I'm guessing China is going to lend us 40 million new citizens until we comply.
Hey, when citizenship is that worthless, why would me want to even be a part of Canada anymore.
I keep teasing that Trudeau might be the best prime minister we’ve ever had: he might drive us to actually figure out who we are in confederation.
[thumbup][thumbup]
