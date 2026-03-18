Alberta

Smith and Nenshi bicker over her trip to Saudi Arabia

Premier Danielle Smith and Saudi oil minister Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.
Premier Danielle Smith and Saudi oil minister Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.Government of Alberta
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi

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