Alberta

Smith and Nenshi offer different reactions to the IOC's ban on transgender women in sports

Compared to some other countries at this year’s Winter Olympics, Canada’s national bobsleigh program is grappling with a widening funding gap that athletes and officials have raised the alarm over.
Compared to some other countries at this year’s Winter Olympics, Canada’s national bobsleigh program is grappling with a widening funding gap that athletes and officials have raised the alarm over.Courtesy of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton via X
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta transgender athletes
Internation Olympic Committee

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