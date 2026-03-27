Smith and Nenshi offer different reactions to the IOC's ban on transgender women in sports

EDMONTON – Alberta's political leaders reacted to the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban transgender women from participating in women's events, with Premier Danielle Smith applauding the move, while Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said it shouldn't matter in Alberta. "I, and Alberta's government, believe that biological men do not belong in women’s sports, period," wrote Smith in an X post reacting to the IOC's decision on Thursday. "So, I'm very glad to see the International Olympic Committee has followed Alberta's lead to protect the integrity of female athletic competition by ensuring only biological females can compete in female events."The UCP introduced legislation in September 2025 to ban transgender women from participating in women's and girls ammature sports in Alberta, and then invoked the notwithstanding clause in November to overcome court delays and implement it. .The IOC's ban has been reported and expected for months, which is why Smith said in November that the UCP's legislation is part of the ongoing global discussion about transgender participation in women’s sports."Women and girls deserve a level playing field," Smith wrote in her X post. "That’s why our government has already taken a balanced approach through the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, ensuring biological women and girls can participate fairly in the sports they love."Nenshi said the ban makes sense at the highest level of athletics, such as the Olympics, but does not justify Smith's decision to impose a similar ban in Alberta."For the province of Alberta to make the decisions for every 13-year-old girl who wants to play on a soccer team and say that every girl, but not the boys, only the girls, have to attest to their biological sex is ridiculous," Nenshi said."And whatever the IOC does has absolutely nothing to do with a 13-year-old girl who just wants to play soccer.”.Smith's Chief of Staff, Rob Anderson, criticized Nenshi's response, calling it "mind-blowing.""For parents with girls in competitive sport, please listen to Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi believes that biological boys should be allowed to compete with the girls," wrote Anderson in an X post.The UCP faced criticism of their own when, in November, after Skate Canada announced it would no longer hold events in Alberta. "Following a careful assessment of Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, Skate Canada has determined that we are unable to host events in the province while maintaining our national standards for safe and inclusive sport," reads a statement from Skate Canada for CBC from November.Smith has not forgotten Skate Canada's decision. "I expect national sporting organizations, including Skate Canada, will follow Alberta and the IOC’s lead in protecting the fairness and safety of women's sport," Smith wrote in her X post.