Alberta

Smith and Nenshi spar over ER wait times, independence, and cost of living

Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.
Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.W/S Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta independance
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta ER wait times
Alberta cost of living

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news