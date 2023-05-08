Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued an apology Monday after as video was uncovered of her in 2021 comparing those who had received the COVID-19 vaccine to the followers of Nazi tyrant Adolph Hitler.
Smith also said on the podcast that the attitude of politicians in the pandemic meant she refused to wear a poppy that year.
About 75% of Albertans were vaccinated.
"As everyone knows, I was against the use of vaccine mandates during COVID," Smith told the Western Standard.
"However, the horrors of the Holocaust are without precedent, and no one should make any modern-day comparisons that minimize the experience of the Holocaust and suffering under Hitler, nor the sacrifice of our veterans."
Smith said she has always been and will remain a friend to the Jewish community, Israel and Canada's veterans.
"I apologize for any offensive language used regarding this issue made while on talk radio or podcasts during my previous career," Smith said.
"COVID was a divisive and painful period for so many, including myself, but is thankfully now over. I would hope we can all move on to talk about issues that currently matter to Albertans and their families," said Smith.
NDP leader Rachel Notley said the video was proof Smith was "unfit" to be premier.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she is "horrified" about the comments.
"I have been inundated with messages from concerned Albertans about the latest comments that have surfaced from Danielle Smith," Notley said.
"Of course, I am horrified."
"She also disrespects the wearing of the poppy, saying its significance was somehow ruined by decisions made by political and public health leaders during the pandemic. These comments are utterly horrifying."
"What we have here is a premier who is looking at over 75% of Albertans who stepped up who followed the science and respected the requests that were made by public health officials to protect themselves their neighbours and Alberta's most vulnerable citizens and everybody who needed our hospitals. And she's comparing those Albertans 75% of them to the architects of an anti-semitic genocide."
In the podcast video, from 2021, which has surfaced online Smith said "I noticed you're not wearing a poppy."
In the interview, which occurred on Nov. 10, 2021, Smith spoke with Integrated Wealth Management before she was premier. The segment was titled Essential Human Needs — Energy, Free Speech, Functioning Health Care & Honest Politicians.
"But they (politicians) ruined it (poppy) for me this year," Smith said in 2021.
“I don’t know if you’ve had a chance to watch the Netflix series How to Become a Tyrant, but it starts with Hitler in the first episode, and it’s absolutely appalling and shocking how — and it’s one academic says — I know so many people would say they must have filmed this before COVID," Smith said.
"So many people say that they would not have succumbed to the charms of a tyrant, somebody telling them that they have all the answers. And he said I guarantee you would. And that’s the test here, is we’ve seen it. We have 75% of the public who say not only hit me but hit me harder and keep me away from those dirty unvaxxed.”
(31) comments
It was a mistake to apologize, a clarification would have been fine.
I'm sure her team considered it both ways, oh well.
Btw, stop apologizing Danielle. The vile hag will attack you over whatever alleged dirt she can dig up because she failed at her chance to be a premier and has no platform.
I love Vile Hag!
Leather-face just doesn't do it justice.
If this shoddy / clickbait style of attempted journalism continues for much longer, I'll be cancelling my subscription to WS. She was referring to the fact that politicians were all tripping over themselves at the chance to behave like dictators.
Connect the dots, think logically and follow the money. Premier Smith has more integrity in her little pinky than the ndp have across Canada.
The Vaxxxed are followers, and did submit to government extortion, coercion and threats.
Now these poor people are genetically altered for life and shedding the toxic genetic poison.
All levels of government are a criminal operation.
AND OUTRIGHT BRIBERY
Clarification was necessary. Do not apologize!!
Instead of clutching pearls and pretending to faint, maybe the ndp should ask themselves why they continued to advocate for covid policies which were provable failures that messed up the lives of tens of thousands of Albertans? Instead of finding two year old video clips that can be taken out of context, lets look at the public record of what elected officials supported as policy while all of this was going on.
I agree Western Standard this is a horrible article that is basically "Klick bait" the lowest form of reporting. Thank goodness you included the video clip so all can see your erronues rewritten report
Misinformation in this article. Smith never said "vaccinated were like the followers of Hitler". She was accurately speaking to the fact that the political tyrants were behaving like Hitler.
You are taken a lot of loose liberty in changing her words.
Liars!
100% agreed!
When I heard these comments, I thought of Bonhoeffer and how he wanted to know what happened to the citizens he knew pre war. Still view those comments in that context. Ms. Notley wasn't horrified, she is just glad she again is on the beneficial side of misinformation from the media.
Great video from her. She shouldn’t have apologized. She was absolutely bang on. I’ve been to Anne Frank’s house recently and also to one of the only Holocaust museums in the world in Mexico City. Most Canadians are spineless, mindless, obedient citizens. If the truth hurts that’s not my problem.
All the vaccine injured and their survivors understand. As well as the tens of thousands who lost their jobs, lost their loved ones through depression or the seniors in nursing homes who were neglected.
Under Herr Trudeau and his ilk, we are living through early 1930s Germany right now. It is chilling he and his fascist regime are sleepwalking us into 1939 again.
These are not strong leaders
I've read 'The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich' by William L. Shirer (1904-1993). He was an American news correspondent in Germany from 1934 to 1940. He witnessed what happened there. I remember hearing him on the radio in the 1970s as well. So, I'm inclined to give the above book creedence.
Before opining and/or criticizing Danielle, take the time to inform yourselves by reading 'The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich'.
Sheeple gotta sheeple.
Nothing in the video was controversial or alarming. Totally blown out of proportion again by the hysterical NDP. The NDP have zero to offer Alberta and have resorted again to fear, smear and character assassination.
Smith is not wrong for comparing how the Trudeau regime vilified and discriminated against the unvaxxed. There's plenty of Holocaust survivors who compared Trudeau to Hitler. Discrimination and vilification is painful for everyone, Jewish or not.
Never apologize to the left. Using historical events to make sense of what is going on today is not a bad idea. I was unvaccinated because I got the Chinese lab virus before there was a vaccine. I felt like the media and many Canadians treated me exactly like Hitler's followers. Hitler's tyranny was not just about the Jews, it was about evil. The unvaccinated in this country were treated like lepers and still are today!!!
Like a typical libcon, she tucks when it comes to backing up any statement she ever made that might make a communist mad. Just useless. No balls, no consistency, just trying to win a popularity contest with people who hate her. So dissapointed in this "leader". Learn from Trudeau, NEVER APOLOGIZE
Smith needed to apologize, however should have added that she currently has an unvaxxed Albertan who can’t get an organ transplant. So, maybe not Hitler, but tyrannical all the same.
Vaccinated people are weak minded leftist fools who believe everything they are told! Gullible people who are more like communists, socialists, environmentalists and woke losers!
I am so sick of this constant parsing of words. To be human is to say the wrong thing, or to be missunderstood. No one can meet the standards being demanded. 2000 years ago, Jesus said "Let those who have not sin, cast the first stone" Judging by the standards that Racheal Notley holds Daniel Smith to, we are all in trouble, be Racheal certainly does not meet her own standards.
She wasn't wrong.
[thumbup]
Does not matter Im still voting UCP. The NDP are vile scoundrels.
I'm in Danielle's riding and she has my vote again.
Appology NOT accepted!
Better retreat back to your safe space.
