Notley slams smith for video

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Western Standard Photo

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued an apology Monday after as video was uncovered of her in 2021 comparing those who had received the COVID-19 vaccine to the followers of Nazi tyrant Adolph Hitler.

Smith also said on the podcast that the attitude of politicians in the pandemic meant she refused to wear a poppy that year.

Smith video

(31) comments

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

It was a mistake to apologize, a clarification would have been fine.

I'm sure her team considered it both ways, oh well.

RigPig
RigPig

Btw, stop apologizing Danielle. The vile hag will attack you over whatever alleged dirt she can dig up because she failed at her chance to be a premier and has no platform.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

I love Vile Hag!

Leather-face just doesn't do it justice.

RigPig
RigPig

If this shoddy / clickbait style of attempted journalism continues for much longer, I'll be cancelling my subscription to WS. She was referring to the fact that politicians were all tripping over themselves at the chance to behave like dictators.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Connect the dots, think logically and follow the money. Premier Smith has more integrity in her little pinky than the ndp have across Canada.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The Vaxxxed are followers, and did submit to government extortion, coercion and threats.

Now these poor people are genetically altered for life and shedding the toxic genetic poison.

All levels of government are a criminal operation.

cindydunbar22
cindydunbar22

AND OUTRIGHT BRIBERY

RESTITUTOR ORBIS
RESTITUTOR ORBIS

Clarification was necessary. Do not apologize!!

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Instead of clutching pearls and pretending to faint, maybe the ndp should ask themselves why they continued to advocate for covid policies which were provable failures that messed up the lives of tens of thousands of Albertans? Instead of finding two year old video clips that can be taken out of context, lets look at the public record of what elected officials supported as policy while all of this was going on.

BCGray
BCGray

I agree Western Standard this is a horrible article that is basically "Klick bait" the lowest form of reporting. Thank goodness you included the video clip so all can see your erronues rewritten report

Report Add Reply
What on earth is happening
What on earth is happening

Misinformation in this article. Smith never said "vaccinated were like the followers of Hitler". She was accurately speaking to the fact that the political tyrants were behaving like Hitler.

You are taken a lot of loose liberty in changing her words.

Liars!

bwright
bwright

100% agreed!

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

When I heard these comments, I thought of Bonhoeffer and how he wanted to know what happened to the citizens he knew pre war. Still view those comments in that context. Ms. Notley wasn't horrified, she is just glad she again is on the beneficial side of misinformation from the media.

fpenner
fpenner

Great video from her. She shouldn’t have apologized. She was absolutely bang on. I’ve been to Anne Frank’s house recently and also to one of the only Holocaust museums in the world in Mexico City. Most Canadians are spineless, mindless, obedient citizens. If the truth hurts that’s not my problem.

Robadam
Robadam

All the vaccine injured and their survivors understand. As well as the tens of thousands who lost their jobs, lost their loved ones through depression or the seniors in nursing homes who were neglected.

guest1019
guest1019

Under Herr Trudeau and his ilk, we are living through early 1930s Germany right now. It is chilling he and his fascist regime are sleepwalking us into 1939 again.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

These are not strong leaders

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I've read 'The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich' by William L. Shirer (1904-1993). He was an American news correspondent in Germany from 1934 to 1940. He witnessed what happened there. I remember hearing him on the radio in the 1970s as well. So, I'm inclined to give the above book creedence.

Before opining and/or criticizing Danielle, take the time to inform yourselves by reading 'The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich'.

Sheeple gotta sheeple.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Nothing in the video was controversial or alarming. Totally blown out of proportion again by the hysterical NDP. The NDP have zero to offer Alberta and have resorted again to fear, smear and character assassination.

Amy08
Amy08

Smith is not wrong for comparing how the Trudeau regime vilified and discriminated against the unvaxxed. There's plenty of Holocaust survivors who compared Trudeau to Hitler. Discrimination and vilification is painful for everyone, Jewish or not.

private property
private property

Never apologize to the left. Using historical events to make sense of what is going on today is not a bad idea. I was unvaccinated because I got the Chinese lab virus before there was a vaccine. I felt like the media and many Canadians treated me exactly like Hitler's followers. Hitler's tyranny was not just about the Jews, it was about evil. The unvaccinated in this country were treated like lepers and still are today!!!

dieraci13
dieraci13

Like a typical libcon, she tucks when it comes to backing up any statement she ever made that might make a communist mad. Just useless. No balls, no consistency, just trying to win a popularity contest with people who hate her. So dissapointed in this "leader". Learn from Trudeau, NEVER APOLOGIZE

Marmy
Marmy

Smith needed to apologize, however should have added that she currently has an unvaxxed Albertan who can’t get an organ transplant. So, maybe not Hitler, but tyrannical all the same.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Vaccinated people are weak minded leftist fools who believe everything they are told! Gullible people who are more like communists, socialists, environmentalists and woke losers!

John1963
John1963

I am so sick of this constant parsing of words. To be human is to say the wrong thing, or to be missunderstood. No one can meet the standards being demanded. 2000 years ago, Jesus said "Let those who have not sin, cast the first stone" Judging by the standards that Racheal Notley holds Daniel Smith to, we are all in trouble, be Racheal certainly does not meet her own standards.

rmannia
rmannia

She wasn't wrong.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Does not matter Im still voting UCP. The NDP are vile scoundrels.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I'm in Danielle's riding and she has my vote again.

Raz
Raz

Appology NOT accepted!

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Better retreat back to your safe space.

