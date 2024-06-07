Smith appoints Redford to Invest Alberta Corporation Board

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has selected former premier Alison Redford to join the Invest Alberta Corporation (IAC) Board of Directors. Redford will be replacing IAC Board Director Laura Daniels for a term that will expire on Jan. 30, 2027, according to a Thursday statement. IAC is an investment attraction organization that attempts to bring international businesses to Alberta. It works with investors globally to start up or scale up in Alberta.Redford became Alberta premier after winning the 2011 Progressive Conservative leadership race. She called an election in 2012, where her main competitor was the Alberta Wildrose led by Smith. While many political commentators predicted Wildrose would form a majority government, the PCs did, winning 61 of 87 seats. She resigned as premier in 2014 after weeks of caucus conflicts, which saw MLAs threaten to leave the PCs or leave to become Independents. Her resignation followed controversies about her use of government funds for personal and partisan purposes amid her making cuts to public services. Former Alberta economic development, trade, and tourism minister Tanya Fir said IAC Board directors are paid a $10,000 annual salary paid out at the end of the fiscal year. Fir added a payment of $300 will be given out to each meeting attended. For expenses incurred in the course of performing duties, Fir said board members can claim them through its travel, hosting, and expenses policy. IAC said travel routes must be directed by a reasonable method of transportation, taking into consideration cost, travel time, and arrival and departure times. It said any total flight time under six hours in duration must be booked at economy class rates where available.Claimants can add and pay for a personal leg to a business itinerary if they distinguish between business and personal expenses. If a combined business/personal itinerary is equal to or less than the cost of airfare for a business-only itinerary, there is no personal cost to the claimant. When travelling for IAC business, a claimant can claim the actual cost of the meal within the meal per diem as prescribed by the National Joint Council. It said an itemized receipt must be provided before payment is authorized. It noted meal expenses cannot be claimed in any situation where a meal is provided or the claimant should have been able to prepare a meal. Consumption of alcohol during individual meals cannot be claimed and will not be reimbursed as part of any expenses. IAC called for board members to select standard accommodations based on a reasonable cost and location. It said claimants are expected to use good judgement and book the best available rate, as it might have preferred rates in major cities.Claimants are eligible to use the Canadian government’s accommodation directory to book accommodations. Reservations should be made with the establishments and not through outside reservation services or travel agencies.For each day spent travelling on IAC's business, a claimant can claim a per diem for personal expenses. This amount is $7 in Canada and $14 outside of Canada.