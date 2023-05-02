The political battleground of Calgary has some new attack signs — erected by the Alberta NDP on public property across the city — featuring United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith.
"Fear and smear is all they have, so yeah, they’re playing it as hard as they can and who knows, it may work. It shouldn’t, but it may," a UCP source said.
"They have no record of their own to campaign on, they were useless in government, they just don’t know how. All they know how to do is say 'public' a lot and count on getting a free ride from the media — and again, it may work. What I do know is, if the media covered them fairly, they would be out of this race from the start."
The NDP signs feature Smith on top of a weather vane with stormy clouds in the background and state: "Danielle Smith. What will she do next?"
"We’ve seen in the first few days Rachel Notley offer absolutely squat to Albertans in terms of policy," another UCP source told the Western Standard.
"Instead, their big solution was to litter signs on public property and call that a win. Even the CBC was throwing their hands up today at the NDP train wreck that continues."
And it's not only signs, the Alberta NDP also have full billboards, radio ads and front-page ads in newspapers to get their message out.
Edmonton CBC News reported, "The Notley NDP, meanwhile, spent heavily from its caucus budget to buy an ad that covered the Calgary Herald's whole front page last week. The message? The NDP would keep the Canada Pension Plan in place for Albertans."
"That's some serious coin spent on a declaration a party would keep the status quo. But it's a status quo New Democrats obviously believe the public wants maintained," Edmonton CBC News said.
(5) comments
Notley did the fear and smear tactic last election and it did not work. We will see if it works this time. I think people will see through Notley's lies and most voters are sick, tired and fed up with her malicious hate, vitriol and anger.
I hope you are correct.
A white hammer and sickle on an orange background beside of picture of Commissar Nuttley, with some pithy comment would make for a good sign. Perhaps add in pictures of Mao, Stalin and Lenin, for effect.
Just sayin'.
Who wants a government that will resort to these tactics? How will they treat you? I have never seen this level of disgusting behavior in Alberta, until the NDP got here.
Surprised there isn't a CBC, Global and ITV et al logo on these signs since they are driving this particular misinformation again.
