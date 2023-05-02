NDP attack signs in Calgary

And it's not only signs, the Alberta NDP also have full billboards, radio ads and front-page ads in newspapers to get their "message" out.

 Image By: Cory Morgan

The political battleground of Calgary has some new attack signs — erected by the Alberta NDP on public property across the city — featuring United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith.

"Fear and smear is all they have, so yeah, they’re playing it as hard as they can and who knows, it may work. It shouldn’t, but it may," a UCP source said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Notley did the fear and smear tactic last election and it did not work. We will see if it works this time. I think people will see through Notley's lies and most voters are sick, tired and fed up with her malicious hate, vitriol and anger.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I hope you are correct.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

A white hammer and sickle on an orange background beside of picture of Commissar Nuttley, with some pithy comment would make for a good sign. Perhaps add in pictures of Mao, Stalin and Lenin, for effect.

Just sayin'.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Who wants a government that will resort to these tactics? How will they treat you? I have never seen this level of disgusting behavior in Alberta, until the NDP got here.

guest356
guest356

Surprised there isn't a CBC, Global and ITV et al logo on these signs since they are driving this particular misinformation again.

