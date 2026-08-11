Alberta

Smith attempts to address concerns about AI data centres coming to Alberta

Danielle Smith looking to calm Albertans who are concerned about AI data centres by answering some of the most common questions associated with the projects.
Danielle Smith looking to calm Albertans who are concerned about AI data centres by answering some of the most common questions associated with the projects. Danielle Smith: X
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Meta Platforms
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta AI Data Centre
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Western Standard
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