Alberta

Smith vaguely commits to re-evaluate her government's approach if referendum results go against them

Mickey Amery and Danielle Smith
Mickey Amery and Danielle SmithScreen grab
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Abpoli
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendum 2026

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