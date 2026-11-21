EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith is defending the UCP government's decision to change Alberta's high school graduation requirements, arguing the updated standards will give students more flexibility to pursue education and career paths that suit their goals."I think just what we have to recognize is there's lots of meaningful pathways to careers and professions," Smith said on Saturday's episode of her radio show, Your Province. Your Premier.The UCP government has faced criticism for reducing the number of required core courses for high school graduation while keeping the total number of credits needed. The changes will also make physical education and financial literacy mandatory requirements in grades 11 and 12..Smith's government has defended the changes as a way to give students more choice and help them build an education around their career aspirations.The premier pointed to Germany's education system as an example of how students can explore different career options through specialized education pathways."Germany has 324 different tracks that kids can go down to get a variety of different programs right in their primary school system," Smith said. "That's the kind of model we've been signaling for years that we're moving towards."The changes have drawn criticism from the Alberta NDP, teachers, parents and trades representatives, who argue reducing core-course requirements could leave students less prepared for post-secondary education and the workforce."These changes make it harder for every single student to graduate and to get a good job, because they're based on the idea that students should do less rather than students should do more," said Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi on Friday. .Nenshi said students need guardrails when making decisions about their education, warning that choices made during their teenage years could limit their opportunities later in life.Smith said she hopes the changes will encourage more conversations between parents and students about their future career aspirations."Because we have been focused for so long on one track, which is get kids to all their 30 level courses and go to university," Smith said. "And sadly, that's not what's working for the majority of kids."