Alberta

SMITH BEHIND BARS: Premier visits remand centre inmates in Red Deer

Danielle Smith visited inmates at the remand centre in Red Deer to hold conversations about their struggles with addiction and how it impacted their incarceration.
Danielle Smith visited inmates at the remand centre in Red Deer to hold conversations about their struggles with addiction and how it impacted their incarceration. Courtesy Danielle Smith/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Strength
Addictions
Inmates
Stories
Recovery Capital Conference
Remand Centre
Sentences
Tools

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news