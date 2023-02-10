Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she believes Canadians deserve affordable energy and Alberta is ready to supply it.
Smith launched a new video Friday which was filmed during her trip to the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she believes Canadians deserve affordable energy and Alberta is ready to supply it.
Smith launched a new video Friday which was filmed during her trip to the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa.
Let’s find a renewed interest to reduce the division in our country and commit to building a stronger Canada 🇨🇦 so that we can find new ways to grow prosperity across our country. #cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/4sjCjB4OIc— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 10, 2023
"The past few years of inflation has affected us all," Smith said.
"And the potential of a looming global recession has a lot of good people concerned right now. Can they afford their grocery bills? Can they heat their homes? Will their job be there in a few months? So let me ask you, why don't we do more together to find opportunities and ways to grow our economy?"
Smith then mentioned Alberta energy is ready to supply Canada and the world markets.
"It will come as no surprise I will mention energy because, let's face it, everything from our homes to our factories, relying on stable sources of energy provinces like Alberta provide to be a competitive country," Smith said.
"We need affordable energy and the world wants Canadian energy."
Smith then went on to mention how recently the leader of Germany came to Canada looking to switch away from Russian conflict energy only to be turned away by the federal government.
"Keep in mind this also meant we turned away billions of dollars in lost revenue that would have benefited all Canadians for things like hospitals, schools, roads, paycheques and pensions," Smith said.
"I've always believed it's technology, not taxes, that will make our energy industry better. Just ask yourself if that carbon tax on your bill is really doing anything other than putting you and your family further into energy poverty."
Smith then relayed a message to Trudeau.
"I hope that even our own prime minister would have a change of heart and consider pausing the carbon tax to a future economic downturn."
Smith said she believes Canadians don't deserve to be punished any more than they have been in the past few years.
The Liberal government plans to raise the carbon tax from the current level of $50 per tonne to $170 per tonne by 2030, with increases every year.
In Smith's leadership campaign she said she planned on fighting the Ottawa Liberal's plan to raise the carbon tax.
She also said Alberta is ready to supply the world with energy.
"In Alberta, we are leading the world in developing clean carbon capture and storage and new fuels like hydrogen, because we know consumers like you will always demand better from the Alberta energy industry, and we will continue rising to meet that challenge," Smith said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.