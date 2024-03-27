Smith blasts feds for denying premiers' carbon tax testimony request

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith condemned the Canadian government for prohibiting her from testifying at the House of Commons Finance Committee (CFC) about the carbon tax hike. “It is incredibly disappointing that the Federal government will not hear from so many Provincial Premiers that are opposed to the carbon tax and the economic difficulties it forces to families across this country, including right here in Alberta,” tweeted Smith on Tuesday.She had asked to testify against the carbon tax hike with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.Later Wednesday, Smith announced she would be testifying to the committee on Thursday..Smith was commenting on Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB) saying he was disappointed CFC Chair Peter Fonseca refused to call various premiers to testify against the carbon tax hike and the impacts it will have on their provinces. “Premiers should be welcomed before parliamentary committees and given the opportunity to testify, especially on matters of national importance like the April 1 carbon tax hike,” said McCauley. “As Chair of the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, I will be extending premiers the opportunity to testify on the forthcoming carbon tax increase.”.Smith said on March 13 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s actions will determine if he listened to her concerns about the carbon tax. READ MORE: Smith says Trudeau’s action on carbon tax will be louder than words“We’ll find out in a couple of weeks whether or not he was persuaded by it,” she said. Smith requested on Tuesday she testify virtually to the CFC before Monday over the carbon tax. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith asks to testify before parliamentary committee on carbon tax“The federal government must take immediate action by cancelling this planned increase for the sake of Albertans and all Canadians,” she said. “I look forward to the committee’s swift response to this request.”