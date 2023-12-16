Smith blasts harm reduction group for providing safe drug use flyers to students

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it is outrageous SafeLink Alberta handed out pamphlets to students at Medicine Hat High School about reducing risks of illicit drugs. “There is no such thing as safe meth or crack use,” tweeted Smith on Saturday. “We will be reviewing funding agreements with the organization who felt it was appropriate to teach Medicine Hat teenagers how to use illicit and deadly drugs.”.Medicine Hat High School faced backlash on Thursday after students saw instructions for how to safely prepare illicit substances for consumption earlier this week.The instructions were part of one of several pamphlets distributed at a wellness fair on Tuesday.Pamphlets included Safer Crystal Meth Smoking, Safe Crack Smoking, and Safer Snorting, outlining ways to use drugs with certain supplies. When it came to Safer Crystal Meth Smoking, SafeLink Alberta said people should clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol wipes. After cleaning their hands, it said they should pour their crystal meth into a pipe. They should fit the mouthpiece onto the pipe. They have to hold the pipe and add heat to the bowl, ensuring the flames do not touch it. The supplies it said they should use to smoke crystal meth safer are a bowl pipe, a mouthpiece, alcohol swabs, and a torch lighter. It acknowledged people can engage in safer crystal meth smoking by not using alone, starting low and going slow, and knowing the source of their drugs. While people might want to use crystal meth, it can be more dangerous if they are on erectile dysfunction drugs, other stimulants, downer drugs, or alcohol. The Cowichan Valley School District (CVSD) said in May it should not have allowed harm reduction items to be left out at one of its schools. READ MORE: BC school board apologizes for having harm reduction products at school“We were recently made aware of materials that were left at one of our school sites from a third-party harm reduction and drug addiction presentation that we do not consider school or age appropriate,” said the CVSD..Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn (North Island-Powell River, BC) pointed out these harm reduction products were being given out at a school, saying this was different from what he learned in high school.SafeLink Alberta could not be reached for comment in time for publication.