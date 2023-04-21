Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the Liberals revolving door policies on Justice are hurting communities in Canada.
On Friday, a meeting of Canada’s premiers with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police was held.
Warning ⚠️ this video contains violence and foul language.This attack occurred at Mill Woods Transit Station. @CityofEdmonton @edmontonpolice pic.twitter.com/VMr7xPrJuD— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 21, 2023
“Today, the Council of the Federation met with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to discuss public safety, policing and bail reform," Smith said.
“The primary duty of all governments is to protect its citizens and ensure their safety. Today, the Council of the Federation, comprised of the 13 Premiers from the provinces and territories, held a productive meeting with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police."
Smith said Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders are united in their commitment to public safety and support for the officers who continue to protect and serve Canadian communities.
“The council is also among the many voices across the country that are growing louder in demanding reform of Canada’s catch-and-release bail system," Smith said.
"The federal government’s revolving door policies are hurting our communities, and in the coming days the premiers will be writing a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address issues related to violent and repeat offenders."
It appears the "City of Champions" is becoming the city of violent crime after the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) released its 2022 crime stats Friday.
Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 11.3% last year compared to 2021, while Edmonton’s overall violent crime rate rose by 16.5% in 2022.
Smith said crime rates and incidents of violence across the country are extremely alarming.
"We are all committed to ensuring Canadians feel safe on their streets, in their homes and in their communities," Smith said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
