Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is bowing to the opinion of doctors in the case of a transplant candidate who was removed from the waiting list because she hadn't been vaccinated.
Sheila Annette Lewis has filed a court application asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear her case against Alberta Health Services (AHS).
Last year, Smith had vowed to get a second opining on Lewis' case.
"I did seek advice from a transplant expert and one of the pieces I got back was that transplant decisions are very difficult to make because there's just a limited number of organs," Smith said on the Shaun Newman Podcast on Monday.
"It's life threatening conditions, and they have to look at it through a lens of what gives the patient the recipient the greatest chance of survivability because they're on immuno suppressive drugs."
Smith added this is so doctors can make sure the patient don't experience organ rejection afterwards.
"This is one of the new deadly viruses that are out there. And the medical opinion was that it (vaccine) is one of the things that ensures greater survivability," Smith said.
"My second opinion, I didn't get anything that contradicted that. And so I'll watch the court play the process out."
Lewis is dying of a terminal illness. She's been challenging the constitutionality of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for transplant candidates put in place by AHS, an Alberta Hospital, and six transplant doctors, for more than a year.
She was unsuccessful at both the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench and the Alberta Court of Appeal in 2022, with both levels of court finding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (“Charter”) does not apply to the COVID-19 vaccine policies of AHS, the Alberta Hospital where she would receive her transplant, or her transplant doctors.
Both courts also dismissed her claims under The Alberta Bill of Rights.
Lewis’ Supreme Court of Canada Leave Application focuses on the national importance of her case.
Lewis had renewed hope for her survival when Premier Danielle Smith announced Nov. 29, 2022 that she was seeking a second medical opinion in respect of the COVID-19 vaccine policy for transplant candidates.
After that announcement, the transplant team contacted Lewis and told her she had 10 days to get the COVID-19 vaccines before they removed her from the transplant program entirely.
"I understand the frustration that people have, but I think that we have to be aware of there's just so many factors that go into determining the best patient and the likelihood of survivability," Smith said.
"I'm just not qualified to make that kind of judgment. And so I think we do have to rely on the medical experts on this. And if there is some legal challenge that would overturn that, then we'll see how it goes and the Supreme Court."
(8) comments
Sadly, the right decision. Smith can not interfere directly in the process. It is supposed to be arms length and free from politicking. Her only hope is to be able to challenge in court. Perhaps she can prove that THIS vaccine does not help survivability, and may in fact decrease it. There are lots of medical professionals with that opinion. Maybe the court will consider it. It is wrong that this lady has been taken off the transplant list, but unfortunately until the professionals she is fighting come around there is little hope.
VERY disappointed! If Danielle keeps softening on her opinions at this rate - she will be no different Jason Kenney by May.
There is zero credibility in ANY opinion of ANY so called "doctor." They blew their credibility in glorious fashion over the past two years.
Frankly, my opinion is better than almost any doctor: I didn't go to medical school but I am not under the influence of big pharma.
I agree with GeorgeOfTheJungle.
Yes, we understand that with an election coming up soon, Danielle Smith is taking a nuanced approach with not wanting to alienate the urban voters in Edmonton and Calgary who buy into the vaccine is safe and effective propaganda. However, if she gives in on each stance she campaigned on there will be nothing left. This is a life and death situation for the lady. We all know that the shots (they are not vaccines) do not prevent transmission nor infection so this drivel about listening to the line that they would give the patient the best chance of surviving is nonsense. Maybe one year 1 1/2 years ago they could have got away with this excuse but to go with that in January, 2023 is an insult to anyone's intelligence. Also remember that "listening and trusting the experts" was a favorite excuse of Jason Kenney.
Yes, there is an election coming but if she rolls on everything to appease the eastern mainstream media operating in Alberta she will be no different then Jason Kenney. She has already rolled over on pardoning those who broke lockdown restrictions and she has also rolled over on not allowing the government to make any medical procedure mandatory. She says she will simply ask companies not to do so but she could very easily end up taking advice from the medical "experts" and there will be no difference from the previous premier.
Were many of us ideological conservatives just played in that we are the biggest base so she can defeat her competitors? Watching this all very closely.
Yet another cave-in by Danielle. She isn't keeping a single promise regarding the covid mandates and fines. She is so far just talk. I felt that her backbone was soft but hoped that it would be harder. My first instincts were right. If she hasn't got the backbone to go against the Branch Covidians in her own government, she won't be able to stand up against Ottawa. Folks, our only hope is the Alberta Independence Party.
Stay healthy you who did not want to risk vaccine side affects No one will offer you medical assistance...on your own.
There you go , Premier did exactly what she said she would do, seek professional opinions, she got two, as stated. Unfortunate for this lady but as stated only so many organs. Not a east decision for anyone to make, but has to be done.
While it is true that she got two opinions, the opinions are highly skewed by the medical propaganda team
Yes. And an election is coming she needs to please the masses. Most people here get it. I pray for anyone who is sick and denied care for vax status.
