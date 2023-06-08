Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Screen Capture YouTube

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the UCP government will be bringing in arson investigators from outside the province to trace the cause of the wildfires.

In an interview with Real Talk Ryan Jespersen, Smith said she is concerned about arson when it comes to about 175 wildfires in Alberta with no known cause.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(11) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm not sure they would find anything unless they come from a sane state in the States. Maybe someone from Saskatchewan would be trustworthy. Remind me is "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" still in theaters?

guest310
guest310

wondering why she is talking to that arsehole Jesperson in the first place

guest627
guest627

Yes , very suspicious about all these fires . Danielle Smith will wake up albertans on her journey to get the truth about a lot of stuff going on behind the black curtains. We are going to help this concern and others ???

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The fires were obviously started by Trudeau’s WEF criminals and operatives

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Most of these fires are arson.

The scumbags need to show "global warming" is the cause of "wild fires".

ALL LIES BY THEGLOBALIST SCUMBAG CRIMINALS.

Most of the SLAVES will be FOOLED, and be ENSLAVED MORE.

Craig R
Craig R

I support this. Might be surprised if we find out the truth.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Ya ya ya, Jesperson, says follow the science, FU, they told us to do that with the plandemic, where did that get us? A dictatorship. Jesperson let me explain something to you, climate changes, always had and always will, you are an ignorant fool to think that humans can change that, but if you want you go right ahead and turn off your gas furnace, your gas generated electricity that your AC uses, how about your crappy radio station use solar and wind to power your show? You won’t because you are a hypocrite.

kmb
kmb

Exactly! The climate changes due to solar variability, oceanic oscillations, the earth's obliquity, etc. etc. The best we can do is invest in how to adapt to climate change rather than try to fight it because climate change is inevitable. The next ice age is only about 5,000 years away and cannot be avoided...we just have to learn to adapt. The last ice age was about 120,000 years long as the interglacial periods were not warm enough to melt all the ice! We are currently in a short warming period similar to the Roman Warming Period or the Medieval Warming Period...we need to make the best of it because the earth's obliquity is declining and it is just going to get colder (on a millennial scale of course)!

gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

still only "one liners", but no full articles

waltsproduce
waltsproduce

Same here

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Try disabling any adblockers you have running and it should work. ADP, uBlock, Ghostery etc.

