Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the UCP government will be bringing in arson investigators from outside the province to trace the cause of the wildfires.
In an interview with Real Talk Ryan Jespersen, Smith said she is concerned about arson when it comes to about 175 wildfires in Alberta with no known cause.
Jespersen mentioned to Smith that the hot and dry conditions that allow fires to grow are part of a "changing climate."
"We've had experts on the show telling us that arson is not a leading cause of wildfires based on the science," Jespersen said.
Smith told Jespersen she thinks he is watching the same number of stories about arson in the province as she is.
"I'm very concerned that there are arsonists," Smith said.
"And there have been stories as well, that we're investigating and we're bringing in arson investigators from outside the province."
Smith said had almost 175 fires with no known cause at the moment.
"Sometimes it's very easy to trace. When you have lightning storms. It's easy to trace when you have a train derailment that's easy to trace or a campfire," Smith said.
"But to have 175 fires that we don't know the cause of that's unusual."
Smith then admitted the UCP has to do a better job as a government in making sure it is building fireguards.
"I think that is an issue that we had faced because there's a lot of communities that we know from what happened in Slave Lake and what happened in Fort McMurray," Smith said.
"You have to make sure that when a forest fire begins that it doesn't jump over into a town or a city because that's when you end up with real trouble. And so I think we did a fantastic job this time around making sure that we had good integration with the local firefighting units, as well as with our own forest firefighters."
(11) comments
I'm not sure they would find anything unless they come from a sane state in the States. Maybe someone from Saskatchewan would be trustworthy. Remind me is "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" still in theaters?
wondering why she is talking to that arsehole Jesperson in the first place
Yes , very suspicious about all these fires . Danielle Smith will wake up albertans on her journey to get the truth about a lot of stuff going on behind the black curtains. We are going to help this concern and others ???
The fires were obviously started by Trudeau’s WEF criminals and operatives
Most of these fires are arson.
The scumbags need to show "global warming" is the cause of "wild fires".
ALL LIES BY THEGLOBALIST SCUMBAG CRIMINALS.
Most of the SLAVES will be FOOLED, and be ENSLAVED MORE.
I support this. Might be surprised if we find out the truth.
Ya ya ya, Jesperson, says follow the science, FU, they told us to do that with the plandemic, where did that get us? A dictatorship. Jesperson let me explain something to you, climate changes, always had and always will, you are an ignorant fool to think that humans can change that, but if you want you go right ahead and turn off your gas furnace, your gas generated electricity that your AC uses, how about your crappy radio station use solar and wind to power your show? You won’t because you are a hypocrite.
Exactly! The climate changes due to solar variability, oceanic oscillations, the earth's obliquity, etc. etc. The best we can do is invest in how to adapt to climate change rather than try to fight it because climate change is inevitable. The next ice age is only about 5,000 years away and cannot be avoided...we just have to learn to adapt. The last ice age was about 120,000 years long as the interglacial periods were not warm enough to melt all the ice! We are currently in a short warming period similar to the Roman Warming Period or the Medieval Warming Period...we need to make the best of it because the earth's obliquity is declining and it is just going to get colder (on a millennial scale of course)!
still only "one liners", but no full articles
Same here
Try disabling any adblockers you have running and it should work. ADP, uBlock, Ghostery etc.
