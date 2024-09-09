Smith calls for election if Liberals work with Bloc Quebecois

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has made clear she does not want the Liberals to collaborate with the Bloc Quebecois to maintain power. While the Liberals might work with the BQ, Smith said it “does not have a mandate to bargain with Quebec separatists at the expense of Alberta, the West, and the rest of the country.”“If the Liberals go down this path, we need an election to be called immediately,” tweeted Smith on Monday..NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed on Wednesday he had torn up the supply and confidence agreement it had with the Liberals. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jagmeet and Justin split up, end confidence agreement“Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed,” said Singh. “The Liberals have let people down.”.The BQ said on Sunday it was open to working with the Liberals for support during confidence votes amid the supply and confidence agreement with the NDP ending. In response, the BQ has drawn up a list of demands. BQ House Leader Alain Therrien said it was happy to regain its balance of power..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.