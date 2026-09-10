Alberta

Smith calls on data centre proponents to work with her government to avoid issues and public backlash

The Alberta government is celebrating a major private-sector commitment to the province’s growing artificial intelligence and data centre industry after a consortium of energy and infrastructure companies gave the green light to a $4.6-billion natural gas-powered electricity project in Sturgeon County.
The Alberta government is celebrating a major private-sector commitment to the province’s growing artificial intelligence and data centre industry after a consortium of energy and infrastructure companies gave the green light to a $4.6-billion natural gas-powered electricity project in Sturgeon County.Courtesy of Danielle Smith via X
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Synapse Data Center
alberta AI data centres
Meta AI data centre
Olds data centre
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